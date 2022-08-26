The Ibrox side will be full of confidence after their Champions League triumph in Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Rangers will be aiming to follow up their Champions League playoff victory over PSV Eindhoven in midweek by returning to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership against Ross County.

Fresh off the back of their heroics in the Netherlands, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side return to Ibrox having claimed 10 points from their opening four domestic fixtures this season.

A 3-2 aggregate success over PSV secured group stage football for the first time in 12 years for Rangers and they can now look forward to encounters against Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli in Group A.

Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers at The Global Energy Arena on August 22, 2021, in Dingwall.

Before that, however, the Light Blues must look to claim maximum points against the Dingwall-based outfit after they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with nine men against Hibernian last weekend.

Rangers boast an impressive record against the Staggies, winning 12 of their last 13 league meetings including each of their last six on home soil.

Ross County lost all three of their top-flight games before eventually gaining their first points of the campaign with a slender 1-0 win over newly-promoted Kilmarnock in the Highlands last Saturday.

Malky Mackay’s team responded well after having midfielder Ross Callachan sent off in the second half and they will now look to put a positive run of results together.

They have yet to taste victory against Rangers in 16 attempts and have conceded a total of 13 goals in their previous three visits to Govan.

However, a 3-3 draw against Saturday’s opponents back in January will give County some further cause for optimism.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, August 27th – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. A pay-per-view option is available via RangersTV and can be purchased at £9.99 through the club’s official website.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 1/7 | DRAW15/2 | ROSS COUNTY 16/1

According to the bookmakers, Rangers are expected to return to winning ways after their European exploits in midweek. Croatian striker Antonio Colak is 10/3 favourite to score first in the match, with Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent available at 5/1.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by David Roome and Gary Hilland, with Alan Muir named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Ross County?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed youngster Alex Lowry will be sidelined for a number of weeks after sustaining an injury earlier this week.

The midfielder was playing a starring role for the Gers B team against Dumbarton in the SPFL Trust Trophy before he landed awkwardly under a rash challenge from Ally Love during the 7-0 rout.

Glen Kamara has been left out of the squad due to problems with his knee, while striker Alfredo Morelos will play not part once again as he looks to return to full fitness.

Rangers' Alex Lowry could provide the inventiveness for the Ibrox club in the Hampden final they were crying out for in the Europa League decider. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst remains short of defensive options at centre-back with Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander still struggling with injuries, while Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe are no closer to a return to action.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman said: “Alex Lowry picked up an unfortunate injury in the game he played this week, so I think he will be some weeks out.

“Glen Kamara had some problems with his knee, so will not be in the squad and Robbie Ure is out. The other players who played on Wednesday are fine and will be involved in the game tomorrow.

“I saw Alfredo today and he will not be involved either. I will then sit down with him next week to have a discussion about the plans we have for him.”

Ross County will be without suspended duo Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin, while Connor Randall faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken leg.