Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were paired with English giants Liverpool and will also face Ajax and Napoli in this season’s group stage competition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox side rubber-stamped their place in the group stage of UEFA’s premier club competition for the first time in 12 years after progressing through two qualifying rounds against Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV Eindhoven.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the fixtures expected to be announced in the next 24 hours following the draws for UEFA’s Europa and Conference Leagues this afternoon, supporters are waiting patiently to start arranging their travel plans.

PSV Eindhoven’s Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman (CL) fights for the ball with Ajax’s Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey during the 26th Johan Cruijff Shield match between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam during the Dutch Super Cup at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, on July 30, 2022.

Rangers will enter the group stage as massive underdogs but that is likely to suit Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players well as they return to Europe’s top table for the first time in over a decade.

In an incredibly tight section, the Light Blues will be targeting an upset but they face an uphill task after landing a ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds, who lost narrowly in the final to Real Madrid last season, have failed to win any of their opening three Premier League matches for the first time since the 2012/13 season and a mouth-watering trip to Anfield will excite Gers supporters.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota are among a host of star names who will be expecting to finish top of the group. Ex-Gers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will be an interested spectator...

Rangers will face reigning Dutch champions Ajax for the first time in this competition since 1996/97 when they suffered back-to-back defeats; crashing to a 4-1 loss in Amsterdam before going down 1-0 at Ibrox.

However, both clubs will be familiar with each other following Rangers’s decision to sell star defender Calvin Bassey to Alfred Schreuder’s team for a club-record transfer fee earlier this summer.

The Light Blues have never faced Serie A outfit Napoli - the spiritual home of Diego Maradona - in a competitive fixture before but the Italians will be determined to maintain their impressive record of advancing to the last-16 in recent years.

For Rangers, it doesn’t get much better than this. They have nothing to lose and supporters will be counting down the days until they launch their campaign on September 6/7.

The general consensus among fans is that Rangers have been drawn in a group already billed as the ‘most atmospheric’ with high expectations to challenge for a place in the last-16.

Here is some of the best reaction to yesterday’s draw:

@JamieGourlay87: “This is what it’s all about. A great reward after the efforts over the last few years in Europe!”

@JAMAC1977: “Liverpool have won the league what once in 30yrs? Napoli aren’t anything special and Ajax haven’t been a good team since the 1970’s. I really think we can win this group.”

@RChris1872: “Delighted with that. 3rd place is well doable and imagine if we got an upset against Liverpool.”

@TheGlasgowBull: “The best 4 groups of fans in football, atmosphere is going to be insane.”

@colinj_paterson: “We’re qualifying from that group. We can beat any of them at home on the night.”

@rossco2586: “Bring them on!! None of them will fancy coming to Ibrox.”

@CamDGTaylor: “I wanted luxury ties and we definitely got them. Come on Rangers.”

@GlesgaGers: “Thought we’d end up with Barcelona, Bayern and Inter. Remember PSV have already beaten Ajax this season and look what we done to them. Hopefully Liverpool keep up their poor form too.”

@JL_93x: “When part of the (Calvin Bassey) deal to Ajax was to be the 12th man in any future meetings. What a group! Can’t wait.”

@JackMcM72: “Some group that is. Some decent nights at Ibrox await, especially with Ajax and Napoli fans travelling over.”

@kingha: “Tough group of course but certain we got Ajax with Bassey there but both winnable games, Napoli toughest team from their pot but if we have our A-game we can beat anyone on the night, especially at Ibrox. Also more than happy to get Liverpool given how they’ve started.”

@jostmills joked: “(Mohamed) Salah on Barisic is already giving me heart palpitations.”