'It is excellent to see how 'Well Trust is helping our community' - Motherwell chief Alan Burrows hails £13.64m benefit to this area

Alan Burrows (centre) has won awards for his sterling work at Motherwell FC (Pic by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Despite the many lockdowns and restrictions on movement caused by the Covid nightmare, a UEFA-backed Social Return on Investment report highlighted the true value of the Trust’s work to people in the North Lanarkshire area.

The £13.64 million total is broken down into three sub sections, £8,560,000 in social benefits, £4,692,000 in healthcare savings from football participation and £387,074 direct contributions to the economy.

“At Motherwell we are consistently trying to assist our community and the people in our area in any way we can,” said the club’s chief executive Alan Burrows.

“These findings show the local community is benefitting from the work the Trust does and I think it shows what an excellent job Dawn (Middleton) and the Community Trust staff do.

“It is excellent to see how the Trust is also helping our local community through the power of football.

“I am very proud of what they have achieved and who they have helped, in what has been a challenging two years for everyone.”

Motherwell is renowned in Scottish football for its community focus and as a fan-owned club the work is central to all departments.

“Football plays a major role in supporting local communities but it can be difficult to place a monetary value on that contribution,” said Trust general manager Middleton.

“Working with partners at UEFA and the Scottish Football Association we are proud to be launching this report which shows the contribution of Motherwell FC Community Trust to our local community in 2021.

“We hope that the findings will help us to grow our work with our partners and face the challenges of the current economic situation.”

As of 2021, Motherwell FC Community Trust had seven members of staff, four full-time and three part-time, as well as 65 volunteers who regularly contributed to the group.