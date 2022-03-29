'It was a great second half performance' - Thorniewood United strengthen promotion dream with away win

Ally Small scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's win (Submitted pic)

The fifth placed Viewpark side, who have 51 points with four games to play, require just three more points to guarantee a top four place in this season’s West of Scotland League Conference B.

’Wood took a fifth minute lead when captain Ross Gillan converted a penalty after a foul on Ally Small .

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Dalry levelled within five minutes when Stewart fired home after a defensive error and it remained 1-1 at half-time.

On 53 minutes, a terrific cross from the right by Lewis Archer was met with a wonderful looping header from 12 yards by Small who netted his 30th goal of the season.

Around 20 minutes later, the home keeper could only parry a shot and Darren Bowie smashed the ball home from 14 yards for 3-1.

“Dalry were a team completely changed from the one we beat 7-0 earlier in the season,” ’Wood secretary Eddie Lynas told GlasgowWorld Sport. "It was a great second half performance by us. The first half we weren’t too bright but we got there in the end and we deserved to win.”

With restructuring about to be introduced into the West of Scotland League set-up next season, the revamp of the leagues will include seven teams being relegated from the Premier Division.

A top four finish for Thorniewood would see them joining these sides in the second tier – likely to be called the Championship or division one – next season.

Such a rise would represent a major boost for a club which hasn’t exactly set the heather alight in recent campaigns.

"The last season of note that we had was when we won the Central League Cup against Blantyre Vics on penalties 14 or 15 years ago.

"We’ve been struggling so it’s been a great turnaround this season.

"The management – gaffer Jamie Nesbitt and his assistant Chris Dolan – and the players deserve every credit that’s coming their way.”

’Wood are away to Glasgow United in the league this Saturday, with the match being played at McKenna Park in Govan.

Meanwhile, Bellshill Athletic – 11th in Conference A with 32 points from 25 games – return to league action at Shotts Bon Accord this Saturday.

"We are never ones for bumping our gums about what we’re going to do,” Lynas added. “But if the guys play to their capabilities, I don’t see us having a problem in getting the three points we need to seal promotion.”

Elsewhere in football, Motherwell have signed 18-year-old Irish forward Robbie Mahon on an initial deal that runs through until June 2023.

And, thanks to a double by Kaela McDonald-Nguah and a further strike by captain Gill Inglis, Motherwell Ladies fought back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 at home to Partick Thistle Ladies in SWPL1 on Sunday.