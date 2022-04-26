'It was a tough afternoon' - Forth Wanderers manager Thomas Devine assesses 4-2 loss at Craigmark in season's final league game

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine (right) saw his team reduced to nine players during 4-2 defeat

With Craigmark leading 1-0 early on, Forth’s Josh MacDonald saw red after just 12 minutes of the West of Scotland League Conference A match for kicking out at an opponent.

Then, with the score 2-0 for Craigmark after 60 minutes, Nathan Cassidy was also dismissed for using excessive force on an opponent after going in off the ground to try and block a clearance.

After going 3-0 down soon afterwards, Forth pulled one back through David O’Donnell, with the hosts then going 4-1 ahead before O’Donnell netted again for Forth with the last kick of the ball.

“It was a very respectable effort considering we had two men sent off,” Devine said. “The boys who were on the pitch worked really hard.

“Craigmark were going for promotion, needed the win and it was the more goals the better for them.

"It was a tough afternoon. Everything that could go wrong effectively did.

"And it’s a bit unfortunate in a game that really didn’t have a lot of value to us that we’ve lost two players now for the start of next season.

"I think Josh and Nathan will both be suspended for our first two league games in 2022-2023.”