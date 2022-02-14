Law and District AAC shot putter Jade Gray in medal winning form

Law and District AAC's Jade Gray has been excelling in recent weeks

Gray, now ranked second under-17 in Scotland and fifth under-17 on the Scottish all time list, was fourth at the English Indoor Championships in Sheffield at the weekend thanks to a fine throw of 12.46m.

This came following her bronze medal-winning exploits in the Scottish Schools Indoor Championships over-16 shot putt at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, where she threw 12.96m.

The previous weekend, Gray had produced an impressive throw of 13.37m – nearly a metre over her previous personal best – with a 3kg shot putt at the National Age Group Championships.

Law and District AAC secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Jade does practice an awful lot and she’s been progressing really well over the winter.

"She did an event in January where she threw the shot putt half a metre over her PB. Then the next one she went to shew threw a metre over it.

"So her mum was saying it was a metre and a half she improved within a month.

"It’s definitely a fantastic achievement. Jade’s dad Colin is a throws coach as well so obviously he can help her – with Don McLeod – which is really good.”

Gray’s productive recent run also saw her land a 4 x 200m under-17 women gold with Law team-mates Ruth Hynd, Emma Gilchrist and Susannah Kay at the national finals in the Emirates Arena on Sunday.

Among other Law squads, under-13 girls Eilidh Cameron, Isla Cameron, Lily McManus and Sophie Todd took bronzes, while silvers went to under-15 girls Laura Watson, Lauren McNair, Neve Murray, Lucia McKenna and Tehillah Okonkwo and under-15 boys Jak Weir, John Frood, Calum Hall, Owen Murphy landed silvers.

Under-13 boys Luke Evans, Jack Duffin, Blair Beverley, Gabriel Calderwood and Heath Key finished third initially but were disqualified for running out of their lane.