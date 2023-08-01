Here is where the Hoops winger ranks among the pantheon of Celtic legends.

Celtic will pay tribute to club stalwart James Forrest during his testimonial match against Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao at Parkhead this evening.

The Hoops winger - a product of the club’s youth academy - signed youth terms with Celtic at the age of 13 and was hailed by former Head of Youth development, Chris McCart, as one of the best players to emerge from the Under-19 squad.

Fast forward 14 years, Forrest is now Celtic’s joint-third most decorated player of all-time alongside ex-captain and current Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown.

Despite being used sparingly during Ange Postecoglou’s successful two-year tenure, Forrest has made 465 appearances and is one of only three players who have scored and assisted more than 100 goals.

Although Forrest doesn’t necessarily get the recognition he deserves, the 31-year-old has still produced some memorable moments in a green and white jersey such as key goals scored against Shakhter Karagandy to put Celtic into the Champions League group stages in 2013, the late winner against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side in March 2019 following a pulsating derby showdown and the opening goal against Italian outfit Lazio to help the club qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

A major part in Celtic’s recent unprecedented period of dominance, Forrest is a modern-day legend after winning an impressive FIVE trebles under Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon and Postecoglou during

GlasgowWorld takes a look at where Forrest ranks among the top 12 most decorated Celtic players of all-time:

2 . Bobby Lennox - 1st 25 major honours: One European Cup, 11 League titles, 8 Scottish Cups and 5 League Cups.

3 . Billy McNeill - 2nd 23 major honours: One European Cup, 9 League titles, 7 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups.

4 . Scott Brown - 3rd 22 major honours: 10 League titles, 6 Scottish Cups and 6 League Cups. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group