Buddies boss Jim Goodwin is aiming to strengthen his midfield options this month

St Mirren have rekindled their interest in signing out-of-favour Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic this month.

The Buddies were beaten to the 27-year-old’s signature by the Easter Road outfit in July 2020 following his decision to leave Hamilton Accies.

Saints reportedly couldn’t compete with the contract offer Hibs tabled Gogic, who agreed a two-year-deal but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot this season.

Alex Gogic competes with Celtic's David Turnbull during the last meeting between the clubs at Easter Road in late October. Picture: SNS

Manager Jim Goodwin confirmed last week he was looking to add some pace to his side and the Cyprus international could strengthen their defensive midfield options, with Alan Power, who plays in a similar role, entering the final six months of his contract in Paisley.

The arrival of former Celtic man Ewan Henderson yesterday will push Gogic further down the pecking order and it is understood new Hibs boss Shaun Maloney could let him move out on loan, with Saints and Ross County both battling to secure his services.

There are fears St Mirren could lose star man Jamie McGrath in the January window, with Aberdeen ready to swoop for the Republic of Ireland international.

Jamie McGrath celebrates his latest goal - against Livingston on November 20. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old central midfielder has been attracting strong interest from a host of clubs and is free to hold talks about a pre-contract move this month.

Goodwin revealed the Paisley club have already offered McGrath a bumper club-record deal to try and persuade him to stay at the SMiSA Stadium.