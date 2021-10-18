Kevin van Veen: Two Celtic players told me Motherwell should have had penalty kick for handball

Tony Watt sends over first half cross for Steelmen

With the hosts trailing 2-0 at Fir Park to earlier goals by Jota and David Turnbull, Bolingoli clearly handled the ball in the box after a 68th minute van Veen flick. But the offence was missed by replacement referee Chris Fordyce – on for injured Willie Collum – and assistant referee Craig Ferguson.

“It was a 100-per-cent penalty,” van Veen said.

“I took the ball on my chest and he said himself it was a penalty. He reacted to the ball and punched it away.

Celtic keeper Joe Hart punches clear

“He said to a few of our players during the game that it was a penalty.

"I spoke to the centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers and he said it was a penalty as well.

"I said: ‘I know. I saw it with my own eyes’.

"The referee was there and didn’t see it, but the linesman had clear vision to it.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers gets to grips with 'Well's Kevin van Veen (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

“It is just unfortunate we didn't get it because it would have been a good time to get the penalty because there weren’t many chances at both ends and anything could have happened if we had got back to 2-1.

"It could have brought belief back to the team and we could maybe have got something.”

Although ’Well’s penalty grievance was a legitimate one, there is no doubt that Celtic deserved to win the game.

Although the hosts started strongly, with Tony Watt producing an excellent run and cross which found no takers in the middle, they rarely threatened away keeper Joe Hart during the game.

Bevis Mugabi in defensive mode for hosts

Celtic bossed possession and took an 18th minute lead when Jota outpaced Stephen O’Donnell and beat Liam Kelly at his near post after a long pass by Tom Rogic.

Collum then went off injured after appearing to pull a calf muscle, with a six-minute delay before Fordyce eventually appeared to take over.

The killer second goal arrived on 52 minutes when ex-’Well favourite Turnbull collected the ball 30 yards from goal and sent a superb swerving effort into the right corner.

Callum Slattery gets away from Callum McGregor

Hopefully this young fan will have many wins to cheer in future!

Jordan Roberts on the attack for the Fir Parkers