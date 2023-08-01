The Killie Trust have helped to secure funding for bike shelter racks at the Frank Beattie and Chadwick Stands.

Kilmarnock are pedalling excitement for Scotland’s hosting of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships through the introduction of new bike shelters which will support the competition’s legacy by facilitating bicycle travel to Premiership matches in Ayrshire.

The development of two racks at Rugby Park has enabled the Scottish Premiership club to promote active mobility as part of their matchday transportation strategy, in anticipation of increased cycling participation following the inaugural multi-discipline championships in August.

Driven by the Killie Trust, funding for the instillations outside the Frank Beattie and Chadwick Stands was secured via Cycling Scotland. Club partners including training wear sponsor Hamilton Tarmac subsequently joined.

As part of UCI’s sustainability goals, the club has set out to support reduction of carbon emissions and enhancement of air quality, while promoting a method of matchday transport which brings physical health benefits. Encouraging local fans to travel by bike also significantly reduces the flows of traffic to and from games, providing potential to improve accessibility of the stadium.

With transport playing an important role in the matchday experience of supporters, staff and volunteers alike, Kilmarnock aims to set the pace for Scottish clubs encouraging uptake in the activity, by facilitating an efficient and cost-effective means to access Rugby Park.

Craig Burn, Director of Strategy and Policy Impact, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “It’s brilliant to see Scottish football join in the excitement and inspiration of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is bringing to Scotland.

“The UCI World Championships will leave a lasting legacy of cycling and active travel across the country and we are delighted to see Kilmarnock Football Club invest in facilities to make it easier for fans to choose to travel sustainably to matches”.

Cathy Jamieson, Trust Board Director, commented: “As a club, we’re continually upgrading our physical infrastructure, with several Killie Trust backed projects helping to evolve the stadium in recent years. The new bike shelters will not only improve the matchday experience for supporters and local residents, but also increase engagement opportunities with the wider community.

“We’re hoping that the upcoming UCI Cycling Championships will inspire supporters of all ages to race to Rugby Park.”