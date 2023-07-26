Elite cyclists from across the world will be coming to Glasgow next month with heavy disruption and road closures in place, here’s everything you need to know

The countdown is on as the the first-ever combined UCI Cycling World Championships is just over a week away - with thousands of cylists set to descend upon Glasgow for some adrenaline-fuelled action next month.

Scotland will welcome the world’s greatest elite riders to the city between August 3-13, with events taking place all across the country from as far north as Fort William to the Scottish Borders.

But Glasgow will be the focal point of the Championships, which will ensure the city becomes a giant racetrack for thousands of cyclists to show off their pedal powers.

In the first event of its kind - never seen nor cycled before - the world's greatest riders will come together in Glasgow and across Scotland

Onlookers will be able to watch all the high-octane action unfold for free, but traffic restrictions will be in place meaning a host of key roads and transport routes will be closed across Glasgow on the days the races are scheduled to be held and while the course is being set up.

UCI Cycling World Championship Glasgow road closures

While there will be plenty for the general public to spectate surrounding these events, the presence of the Championships in Glasgow will effect locals and tourists.

There will be significant disruption to city centre traffic throughout the month of August, with key roads such as Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street, and St Vincent Street closing to accommodate races. Here are the list of all the roads affected...

Road Race Circuit closures:

The road closures which will affect Glasgow city centre during the UCI Cycling World Championships Road Race.

Road closures on the Road Race City Centre Circuit will be in place from 00.01am on Friday, August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday, August 8, and from 00.01am on Saturday, August 12 until 23.59pm on Sunday, August 13.

Glasgow City Centre East

Bath Street

West George Street

North Hanover Street

St Vincent Place

Renfield Street

Argyle Street

Queen Street

Ingram Street

South Frederick Street

Bell Street

Albion Street

Shuttle Street

George Street

Montrose Street

Cathedral Street

Collins Street

Rottenrow

High Street

Glasgow City Centre West

Woodlands Road

Sauchiehall Street

Bath Street

West Campbell Street

St Vincent Street

Renfield Street

Gordon Street

Buchanan Street

Argyle Street

Queen Street

Ingram Street

West Nile Street

Cathedral Street

Bath Street

West Regent Street

Wellington Street

West George Street

Glasgow Hillhead

Great George Street

Hillhead Street

University Avenue

Byres Road

Gibson Street

Kelvin Way

Glasgow Kelvingrove

Sauchiehall Street

Woodlands Road

Lyndoch Street

Park Circus

Kelvin Way

Mixed Team Time Trial Relay road closures:

UCI Cycling World Championships Time Trial Mixed Relay Glasgow route

Road closures in the Mixed Team Time Trial Race Route will be in place from 00.01am on Friday, August 4 until 23.59pm on Tuesday, August 8.

Glasgow City Centre East

Bath Street

West George Street

Renfield Street

St Vincent Place

Argyle Street

North Hanover Street

Saltmarket

Bell Street

Albion Street

Ingram Street

Shuttle Street

George Street

Montrose Street

Cathedral Street

Collins Street

Rottenrow

High Street

Gallowgate

Glasgow City Centre West

Woodlands Road

Sauchiehall Street

Bath Street

West Campbell Street

St Vincent Street

Renfield Street

Gordon Street

Buchanan Street

Argyle Street

West Nile Street

Cathedral Street

West Regent Street

Wellington Street

West George Street

Glasgow Green

Argyle Street

Saltmarket

Gallowgate

Moir Street

London Road

Greendyke Street

West Carriageway

Templeton Street

A728

Glasgow Hillhead

Great George Street

Byres Road

Hillhead Street

University Avenue

Kelvin Way

Gibson Street

Glasgow Kelvingrove

Sauchiehall Street

Woodlands Road

Lyndoch Street

Park Circus

Kelvin Way

Kelvinside road closures

Cleveden Road

Great Western Road

Byres Road

UCI Cycling World Championships Road Race routes

The Road Race will see the world’s best cyclists pitted against one another to win the famous World Champion’s rainbow jersey. Elite challengers will race from Edinburgh and Loch Lomond to Glasgow, finishing within the Glasgow city centre circuit. The shorter Junior races will take place solely on the Glasgow circuit, while the para-cycling events will follow a different city route.

Elite Road Race

The Glasgow circuit will be the start of the end for elite men and women’s cyclists taking part in the Cycling World Championships. The groups will undertake two different routes, with the men’s elite cyclists starting their race in Edinburgh and covering 271.1km from the capital to Glasgow on Sunday, August 13.

They will journey through towns from South Queensferry to Bearsden, before reaching the city centre to complete 10 laps of the 14.3km Glasgow circuit. Cyclists will join the Glasgow circuit from Byres Road, following the route through Hillhead, Kelvingrove and the city centre.

The women’s elite race will see cyclists race from the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond through Fintry and the Crow Road – a summit the men’s group must also overcome – before reaching the Glasgow circuit to complete six laps.

The women’s elite road race, which will include women under-23, will take place on Sunday, August 13 and cover a distance of 154.1km, while the men’s elite road race will take place on Sunday, August 6.

Both races will finish in George Square. Members of the Belgian national team previewed the Glasgow route earlier this year, concluding that the circuit was highly technical with changes in road textures and around 42 corners.

Junior Road Race

Unlike their elite counterparts, the men and women’s junior road races will cover the same route – the Glasgow Circuit. Ahead of the Men Elite race, the Junior competitions will take place on Saturday, August 5. Both groups will begin the race at George Square, with the men’s road race covering 127.2km, or 9 laps, while the women’s will cover 70.0km across 5 laps.

UCI Cycling World Championships Relay routes

Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

UCI Cycling World Championships Time Trial Mixed Relay Glasgow route

Squads of six, three women and three men, will race through Glasgow city centre on Tuesday, August 8. The first group (men) will start the race completing their lap as quickly as possible, with the women beginning their section once the second man has reached them. Once the second woman has crossed the finish line the team will have their time.

The route they will follow is the Glasgow city centre circuit – just as the elite groups will for the road races – but with a few differences.

The mixed relay will begin at Argyle Street, taking cyclists through Kelvingrove, Kelvinside, and Hillhead. The route diverges from the road race, with cyclists moving down Gallowgate instead of along Bell Street to head through Glasgow Green and along the River Clyde before rejoining the main circuit and finishing the race in George Square.

Para-cycling Team Relay

UCI Cycling World Championships Para-Cycling Team Relay route.

Following a shorter route, teams of three hand cyclists will race the circuit one at a time to cover 9 laps. The route begins and ends at George Square. The team relay will take place on Sunday, August 13 – the same day as the Women Elite Road Race, which will close out the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships.

Where will each event be held?

The budget of the events is projected to be between £45million and £50million over a five-year period, including contingency funds and an allowance for inflation. This is being funded by contributions from the Scottish government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport, British Cycling and host local authorities.

The events will be held at the following venues:

BMX Freestyle Park - Glasgow Green

BMX Freestyle Flatland - Glasgow Green

BMX Racing - Glasgow BMX Centre

Gran Fondo - Perth & Kinross

Indoor - Emirates Arena, Glasgow

Mountain Bike Downhill - Nevis Range, Fort William

Mountain Bike Marathon - Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley

Para-cycling Road - Dumfries & Galloway

Para-cycling Track - Sir Chris Hoy Veledrome, Glasgow

Road - (Starts: Edinburgh, Loch Lomond; Finish: George Square; Time Trial: Stirling)

Track - Sir Chris Hoy Veledrome, Glasgow

Trials - Glasgow Green

Which events can fans attend at UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow?

Glasgow yesterday unveiled the full programme of events for their GO LIVE! campaign - funded by Glasgow City Council and organised by Glasgow Life, the broad range of ‘cultural and community participation events’ will take place across the full 11 days of the competition from 3-13 August.

The GO LIVE! brand has proved a popular feature of previous major events in Glasgow. Like the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships.

This free programme of activity promotes cycling and wellbeing to different audiences, and encourages healthy and active lifestyles across sport, culture and the arts.

It will showcase ways to get involved in cycling in the community and provide tangible opportunities for Glasgow’s citizens to connect with this world-class cycling event, with local event activity in the North-east, North-west, and South of the city.

From August 3 to August 13, from 11am to 8pm, fans will be able to set up in the George Square fan area at GO LIVE! - complete with pop-up street theatre and music throughout the UCI Championships.

From August 5-6, and August 11-12, a second fan area will be open at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum - Glaswegians will be able to enjoy street performances and family entertainment as they watch world-class cyclists whizz by.

For more information on events at UCI in Glasgow, visit the Glasgow Life website.

Wednesday, August 2:

Opening Ceremony at George Square: 5pm-8pm

Thursday, August 3:

Cycle the Malls at Mire Pump Track: A toryglen community youth project - 10am - noon

Friday, August 4:

DIG BMX Photo Show & Jam: Loading Bay Skatepark - 5pm - 10pm

Saturday, August 5:

Family Bike Ride & Picnic: Drumchapel Sports Centre - 10am - 3pm

On the Tiles community art project: Stockingfield Bridge - 11am - 3pm

GO LIVE! at Tollcross Park - 11am - 5pm

Water Works: Ha’Penny Bridge - Noon - 1pm

Round the Green: Partickhill Bowling and Community Club - 3pm - 5pm

Sunday, August 6:

Cowlairs Festival: Cowlairs Park - Noon - 6pm

Monday, August 7:

Gallus Pedals: Glasgow Bike Tours - 10am start

Tuesday, August 8:

GO LIVE! at Merchant Square - 11am-5pm

Wednesday, August 9:

Common Wheel Cycling & Exhibition Open Day, Bridgeton Bus Garage - 11am - 1pm & 2pm- 4pm

Family friendly afternoon tea party, Elcho Gardens - Noon - 2pm

Active Life Club BMX Sessions, Govanhill Workspace - 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Thursday, August 10:

Last stop: London to Glasgow ride: Yoga Barn Glasgow - 2pm - 5pm

Friday, August 11:

(3 day event from August 9-11) Barrowfield Festival - Gala Day: Barrowfield Community Centre - Noon - 4pm

Saturday, August 12:

GO LIVE! at Cathkin Braes: 10am-5pm

Freewheelin’ Fiesta, Glasgow Science Centre: 5pm - 9pm

Sunday, August 13: