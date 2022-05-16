Eileen Gleeson’s side will appear in the UEFA Women’s Champions League for a 15th season in a row

Lauren Davidson has become the latest Glasgow City player to sign a two-year contract extension.

The winger, a product of the club’s academy, re-joined the 15-time SWPL champions in the summer of 2020 after spells at newly-crowned title holders Rangers and Hibernian.

She has made a total of 59 appearance in all competitions and is the club’s second top scorer this season with 22 goals, including a hat-trick in the SWPL Cup Quarter Final against Partick Thistle.

On signing her new contract, Davidson said: “I am delighted to sign a 2-year extension with the club. The direction the club is going in excites me and I’m looking forward to what’s to come next!”

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson commented: “I’m delighted Lauren has chosen to extend her time with Glasgow City. Lauren is an exciting young player who understands what it means to be a Glasgow City player.

“I look forward to continued opportunity to work with Lauren and watch her develop and reach her potential.”

Meanwhile, City will make their 15th successive appearance in the UEFA Women’s Champions League next term, despite missing out on the SWPL 1 title this season.

The Petershill Park outfit, who brought their domestic campaign to a close with a goalless draw against Hibernian on Sunday, first played in Europe back in 2005.

Glasgow City's Vital Kats (left) celebrates her goal during a UEFA Women's Champions League Champions. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The draw for the First Qualifying Round will be held in June with the format ensuring teams are placed into groups of four with two Semi Finals and a Final for a place in the Second Qualifying Round.