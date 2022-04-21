The 15-time champions have taken 27 points from their last nine games and travel to face Hearts this weekend

The Scottish Women’s Premier League title race firmly in the balance with Rangers and Glasgow City continuing to trade blows entering the final weeks of the season.

Malky Thomson’s side are on course to secure a historic first-ever SWPL 1 title, boasting a five-point lead over the 14-in-a-row champions with just four games left to play.

It has been a thrilling battle in recent months with both sides successfully mounting impressive unbeaten runs.

Glasgow City's Niamh Farrelly celebrates her equaliser against Rangers during the battle of the SWPL top two. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rangers have yet to taste defeat in 23 games so far this term and have dropped just two points and shipped only nine goals in their quest for the title.

Glasgow City have been less consistent at times this season but the serial trophy winners remain within striking distance to set up a thrilling end to the campaign.

Victories over Aberdeen and Motherwell could give the Light Blues an almost unasailable lead before their final two games against Glasgow City and third-placed Celtic.

Elieen Gleeson accepts it will take a monumental effort from her side to turn things around but has refused to throw in the towel, admitting their forthcoming clash with the league leaders on May 8 could prove to be a title decider.

She said: “I think they (Rangers) have got slightly tougher fixtures left. We had to deal with a tough period post-Christmas, so that’s just the way the league fixtures go.

“You still have to play everybody at some stage, but we just need to keep focused on winning our own games and not look at what Rangers are doing.

“The squad is in good condition for the run-in. We’ve got everyone back from international duty now.

“We know we simply have to beat them when that game comes, there’s no way around that.

The Scottish Women's Premier League will see 12 teams competing in 2022/2023 (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Unless there is a change in the lead up to that game then we all know that we have to take win and give us a chance going into the final two rounds of fixtures.

“It is a key game for us but having said if we lose or drop points in any games leading up to it then it might not be. We must keep positive and keep putting three points on the board to stay in the race.”

City have scored an impressive 38 goals in their last seven games across all competitions and Gleeson has been particularly pleased to see them being spread around the team.

Asked how vital it will be to keep that feel-good factor going, the former Republic of Ireland assistant manager added: “It’s hugely important.

“It’s great to see the goals being spread around the squad, Tyler Dodds has been contributing a lot, Pri(scilla Chinchilla), Ode (Fulutudilu), Kerry (Beattie), Mairead (Fulton), Lauren (Davidson) have also scored a few as well.

“That’s always pleasing from a coach’s perspective to see that we can get goals from every area of the pitch.

“Over the last few games, I think we’ve had some very good performances, we’ve picked up some good results and are ten games unbeaten now.

Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson is tackled by Spartans 'Robyn McCafferty. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

“In some games we’ve had performances where we would prefer to have done better in but as long as we keeping getting the wins then that’s the most important thing.”

Gleeson admits utilising every member of her squad is going to be pivotal with back-to-back away games against Hearts and Partick Thistle up next.

She added: “Player rest and overload is really important now. We’ve had times this season where we’ve played three games in in quick succession and it was important we were able to rotate players in and out (of the team).

“We’ll continue to do that going forward but on the other side you need to ensure that your starting core are getting enough minutes.

“Keeping players fresh at this stage of the season is a fine balancing act and it’s really important with the amount of fixtures coming up.

“We’ve got a few away games still to play but that’s not really a big issue for us. Yes, pitch sizes might be different but we still play the same way.

“Of course, it would be nice to have a home run of games but we’re always prepared for any fixture. The only reason you win games is by bringing the quality of your own play into a match.”

Mairead Fulton was recently voted as the club’s Player of the Month for March and Gleeson insists it won’t be long before the midfielder is involved with the Scotland senior National Team.

She admitted: “It could easily have been any of the three nominations but you can see the improve Mairead has made in each game. She’s been very solid and creative and it’s very well deserved.

“I think she could be (knocking on door of Scotland squad). She has to be one of the best No.6s in the Scottish league right now.