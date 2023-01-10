Defending champions Celtic clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday, while a rejuvenated Rangers face Aberdeen on Sunday

The Scottish FA have confirmed Willie Collum and Nick Walsh will referee this weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Collum has been named as the man in the middle for Celtic vs Kilmarnock on Saturday, while Walsh will take charge of Rangers vs Aberdeen on Sunday as the Scottish Premiership is briefly put on hold.

The two experienced whistlers are no stranger to taking control on the big stage, officiating ten Old Firm derbies between them in recent years.

The appointments come after weeks of debate surrounding referees in Scottish football and VAR decisions, with defending champions Celtic seeking SFA clarification over their implementation of the technology after they were denied a penalty claim for handball against Rangers defender Connor Goldson during last week’s Glasgow Derby at Ibrox.

Goldson was involved in a similar incident against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday, but escaped unpunished once again to ensure the appointments made for both last tour ties would be of real intrigue to supporters.

CELTIC VS KILMARNOCK

43-year-old Collum will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Gordon Crawford, with Grant Irvine confirmed as the fourth official. Greg Aitken will be at the VAR controls.

RANGERS VS ABERDEEN

32-year-old Walsh will be assisted by David Roome and Calum Spence, with Euan Anderson on fourth official duties. Alan Muir will lead VAR for Rangers vs Aberdeen.