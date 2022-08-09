The striker has agreed to join Australian third tier side Mandurah City and will feature in their last two fixtures of the season on August 27 and September 3.

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has found a new club after completing a move to Australian lower league side Mandurah City for just two games.

The former Scotland international has agreed a move in principle and is expected to sign a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent after leaving Falkirk at the end of last season and will now link up with ex-St Mirren and Dundee striker John Baird who is in charge of the Western Australia State League Division 1 outfit in the country’s third tier.

Leigh Griffiths has found himself a new club following his release from Falkirk earlier this summer. Picture: SNS

Griffiths was released by Celtic in January following a disappointing loan spell at Dundee and he will bid to re-launch his career Down Under after being hailed as one of the biggest signings in the country.

The frontman, who was training with old club Livingston earlier this month to keep his fitness levels up, had been in advanced talks with an unnamed club last week and has now joined Mandurah City for the last two games of their season against Forrestfield and Joondalup Utd.

A club statement read: “Mandurah City Football Club are delighted to announce that former Scotland and Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths will be joining the club,

“The experienced 31 year old striker is a proven goal scorer in the Scottish Premier League and on an International level.

“Born in Edinburgh, Griffiths’ senior career commenced at the age of 16 for Livingston.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Picture: SNS

“He then went on to play for Dundee, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Hibernian before signing for Celtic where he made over 200 appearances scoring over 115 goals.

“Throughout Leigh’s career so far, multiple awards have been won which include PFA Scotland Youn Player of the Year, Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League Player of the Year & Scottish Football Writers Player of the Year.

“Leigh’s represented Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level and was part of the squad that reached the 2011 UEFA Under-21 Championship play-offs, narrowly losing out to Iceland.

“With his undoubtable talent Leigh went on to make 22 appearances for his country, scoring four goals including the two well known free kicks against England in 2017.

“Mandurah Head Coach John Baird is thrilled to have completed the services of the Scotsman for the remainder of the year.

“Leigh is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings in not only Mandurah’s history, but one of the biggest in Australian NPL & State League football history.

“Leigh will play the last 2 home games of the season in the famous Black & White. Welcome to Mandurah Leigh!”

Mandurah City president Nigel Mann added: “It sums up where the club is currently at and the hard work we have put in over the years.”