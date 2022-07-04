The former Scotland international revealed he was on the verge of retiring from football before changing agents.

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed he would have QUIT professional football had it not been for his new Rangers-daft agent.

The 31-year-old, who scored an impressive 123 goals in 262 games during his eight-year spell at the Hoops, is facing a summer of uncertainty after leaving Falkirk at the end of last season.

It has been a miserable 12 months for Griffiths after a disappointing loan spell at Dundee led to him being released by the Parkhead outfit in January after Ange Postecoglou confirmed he was not part of his long-term plans.

Leigh Griffiths is on the hunt for a new club. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The frontman, who has been plagued by various fitness and off-field issues in recent years, now finds himself at a career crossroads as he desperately searches to find himself a new club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Griffiths believes clubs are now reluctant to take a chance on him but his decision to change agents has prevented him from walking away from the game.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, he said: “I have it back (hunger). I only have it because my agent believes I can still play at the top.

“If I didn’t have him backing me up, I would probably end up retiring. It’s difficult as a lot of people don’t want me to play for whatever reason.

“For me, I’ve still got a family to provide for. I still want to play football, I still enjoy doing it.

“There comes a time when you think about whether you are going to get back to the level you were.

“I keep saying it to myself now, but every time I do my agent says to me ‘Look you are going to get back there. You are working extremely hard, you just need a break. As soon as that break comes, I fully believe you are going to back to the top.’

Leigh Griffiths is getting in shape ahead of finding a new club. Picture: SNS

“I’ll tell you something else... my agent is a Rangers fan! There you go. He doesn’t care who you’ve played for or what you’ve done in the past. He’s got my best interests at heart.

“He says he’s working his backside off to make sure he can get me the best club I can get. I’ve got to trust that. I’ve got to tell him, ‘I’m still working away in the background. I’m doing my thing until you phone and tell me this is the club I’m going to.’

“There will be split-opinion on whether my career is finished, whether I need to go non-league or can still cut it at the highest level.

“For me, I can cut it at the highest level. I fully believe that so it’s about getting the opportunity to prove myself again.

“I need to prove to people who keep doubting me and nowadays there seems to be more and more. You need to look at every option.

“Clubs might not want to be associated with me but I am working to get myself into the best shape. I want to be on the back pages for all the right reasons.

Asked if he would considering exploring options abroad, Griffiths replied: “I would 100 per cent. It’s something I have to consider.”

Meanwhile, out-of-contract Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan could be set for a move to Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old academy graduate failed to make his first-team breakthrough but gained valuable experience during loan spells at Ayr United, Dundee United, Ross County and Tranmere Rovers.

According to reports, Saints boss Callum Davidson has identified Doohan as the man he was to replace outgoing first-choice keeper Zander Clark.