Lesmahagow AFC one game away from Hampden after winning Scottish Amateur Cup quarter-final on penalties

Lesmahagow AFC squad celebrates reaching Scottish Amateur Cup semi-finals (Submitted pic)

Graham Gracie put Lesmahagow 1-0 up after just 40 seconds at Dalziel Park before Annbank netted with a 30-yard free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The Ayrshire team went 2-1 up before concerted pressure for ’Gow was rewarded when Gracie scored his second to force penalties.

Lesmahagow keeper Nathan Morton saved twice in the shootout.

Manager Daryl Meikle, 27, said: “The celebrations were wild. We were in Harris and Ollie’s pub until shutting time so it was a good night had by all."

The semi-final draw will be made from 5.15pm this Wednesday, March 9. Those matches will be played at Hamilton Accies.

"We’re hoping to go all the way and win this now,” Meikle added.

"Obviously it’s four teams from our league. We beat Wishaw 4-3 the other week and we beat Tower Hearts 2-0 the last time.

"But we played Fallin last week and they beat us 4-1. It's just all on the day; there’s not much between the teams.

"It would be a dream come true for everybody to play at Hampden.”

Meikle revealed that he is still registered as a player for Lesmahagow Amateurs but is out for the foreseeable future having recently undergone a knee operation.