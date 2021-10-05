Lesmahagow Juniors 1-1 Girvan: 'Gow denied win by what boss Neil Schoneville felt was an offside goal

Lesmahagow Juniors player-boss Neil Schoneville doesn't know if he'll return to the starting XI at Arthurlie this Saturday (Pic by David Grimason)

Mark Curragh’s fifth minute strike for the visitors at Craighead Park – later cancelled out by Kyle Weir’s first time 30th minute goal from an Alan McFadden pass for the hosts – shouldn’t have stood according to ’Gow manager Neil Schoneville, although he acknowledged the difficulty for referees in making decisions without linesmen.

He said: “Their guy hit an initial shot from 25 yards which was deflected and the player stuck out his foot and scored from a blatantly offside position, he was yards offside.

"I wasn’t very happy about it. It’s hard for the referee when he’s looking one way to look at the initial shot then it turns out another guy’s standing there to knock it in.

"They can only guess I suppose. I’m not saying that’s why we didn’t win the game, we missed chances to win.

“But the guys did well to come back and get a really good goal to equalise.

"We probably deserved to win the game after that. We missed a couple of good chances towards the end.”

The result puts Lesmahagow onto 14 points from 13 games in West of Scotland League Conference A ahead of this Saturday’s tough trip to second placed Arthurlie, kick-off 2pm.

"It’s going to be a hard one but I can’t see why we can’t go there and take something from the game,” Schoneville said.

"We are doing well just now and confidence is high so we’ll go there to win.

"I believe the players are good enough to go and do it. They’ve got the attributes to go and take it to them and go and win the game. I believe in them.”

Player/boss Schoneville returns from suspension although he has been suffering with a heavy cold and so is doubtful.

"I don’t know if I’ll be playing at Arthurlie,” he added.

"I’ve not been keeping too well so I wouldn’t have been playing last Saturday even if I hadn’t been suspended.

"I just had the cold, I was coughing and spluttering and my back was away with too much coughing.

"I didn’t train on Monday. I might train on Thursday – we’ll see how I go.