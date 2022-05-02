Lesmahagow Juniors 1-2 Arthurlie: 'Gow defeated by champs in final league game

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Gow boss Neil Schoneville (Pic David Grimason)

After applauding top dogs ’Lie onto the pitch pre-match, ’Gow went 1-0 down after just three minutes when Dale Simeon netted from close range.

It was 2-0 on 36 minutes when Gary Carroll turned the ball home.

But ’Gow kept battling and pulled a goal back on 64 minutes when ’Lie’s Mick MacNeil turned a cross into his own net.

’Gow camped in the visitors’ half late on but couldn’t find an equaliser.