Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could soon be one of the biggest name in English football. The son of the former Qatari Prime Minister, currently Chairman of the Qatar Investment Bank and the elder brother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim submitted a bid to buy Manchester United from the Glazer Family.

Ineos, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe have also submitted a bid but the momentum seems to be behind Sheikh Jassim’s move to secure ownership with a delegation travelling to Manchester from London for more detailed talks.

Bidders have been asked to make a second bid in the next ten days with the Glazers said to be looking to achieve a price of £6 billion and the prospect of the biggest deal in sport history.

The move comes soon after financial advisor David Low warned the structure of ownership at Celtic leaves the club “vulnerable” to a similar takeover with Qatari financial interests looking for further footholds in the game.

He said: “You can find control has been sold to someone the fans don’t want. It has happened to Newcastle United fans, Everton fans, Manchester United fans. Fans have no say, it just happens.”

Here’s a look at the current billionaires in charge of English football’s biggest clubs and how Sheikh Jassim fits into the hierarchy of wealth in the game’s top tier.

