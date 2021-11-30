The Dutchman spent almost 15 years working as sporting development director with the Eredivisie club

Marijn Beuker is ready to “put a new dent in the universe” after being appointed as Queen’s Park’s new director of football operations.

The Dutchman will begin his new role in Glasgow after spending 15 years with AZ Alkmaar where he recently held the post of Sporting Development director.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old, one of European football’s most highly regarded leaders in player development, will bring his renowned expertise to Scottish football’s oldest club.

The Spiders, who currently sit fourth in the League One table and are five points off the top spot, recently embarked on a project to become Scotland’s leading club for player development, and to create a new model club deeply rooted in its community.

Beuker, known for being an innovative thinker and disrupter was impressed by Queen’s Park history in shaping club football in Scotland and is eager to make his mark.

During his time with AZ, Beuker was responsible for developing the club’s long-term vision of creating a performance culture and for the development of coaching staff dedicated to excelling in the development of high potentials.

The first-team consisted for an average of 47.8% of all official minutes from home-grown players over the last six years and AZ Alkmaar have subsequently grown into one of the most attractive young teams in the Eredivisie.

Speaking on his appointment, Beuker said: “I am very proud to be able to take this new step in my career at one of the oldest clubs in the world.

“The ambition of the club to create sustainable success and well-though-out plan to make an impact in modern football in the coming years appeals to me enormously.

“I see a lot of opportunities to help Queen’s Park reach these goals and can’t wait to start a new future for the development programs and recruitment process of the club, together with all the staff.

“In the meetings I had with Leann Dempster and Lord Willie Haughey I quickly learned the important role Queen’s Park played in pioneering in the early stages of club football.

“It’s very impressive to understand the impact the club made, and I am grateful I can be a part of this new era for us all. I will respect the legacy of the club, but I am also ready to put a new dent in the universe.”

Leann Dempster says Hibs have not been contacted by the SPFL over the change to Monday night next year. (Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Beuker will work alongside former Mothewell and Hibernian chief executive Dempster, who left Easter Road last season to take up a similar role with League One side.

Dempster added: “This is a truly exciting appointment for us.

“We have the ambition to become a top club at developing young footballers, and in Marijn we have someone who thinks deeply about how best to do this, who constantly innovates, and who is enormously regarded within European football.