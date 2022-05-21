The Buddies have received an additional boost after utility man Ryan Flynn and back-up goalkeeper Peter Urminsky penned contract extensions

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark O’Hara has become St Mirren’s first summer signing after leaving cinch Premiership rivals Motherwell.

The 26-year-old agreed a pre-contract move to switch to Paisley following the expiry of his contract at Fir Park and he has now officialy joined the Buddies on a two-year deal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder will be reunited with Saints manager Stephen Robinson, having previously worked together at the Steelmen during season 2019/20.

Beni Baningime battles Motherwell's Mark O'Hara for the ball during Hearts' 2-0 victory at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

O’Hara began his career at Kilmarnock and made his first-team debut at the age of just 16. He completed a move to Dundee in 2016 and would spend two years at Dens Park before moving south of the border to join Peterborough United.

After spending time on loan at Lincoln City and Motherwell, the 26-year-old re-joined the Steelmen permanently and played his part in helping the club qualify for Europe.

He arrives at St Mirren having scored six goals in 74 appearances for the North Lanarkshire side.

Speaking to the club’s official website, O’Hara said: “I spoke with the manager and I could just feel that it’s going to be something special next season so I’m happy to be a part of that.

“I feel now I’m well experienced and I do have a lot to bring the team. I feel my best football is yet to come and hopefully that will be with St Mirren over the coming seasons.

“The manager sees me as a box-to-box midfielder, getting about the park and affecting both ends of the pitch. But I’m happy to help the team in any way that I can.

“I wish I could just get started right away but I’ll enjoy my next couple of weeks and I’m really relishing the challenge coming in here.”

St Mirren are expected to announce more new signings over the coming weeks, with an offer reportedly tabled to Cypriot midfielder Alex Gogic, who is expected to be released by parent club Hibernian.

Meanwhile, utility man Ryan Flynn has extended his stay with the Buddies until the summer of 2023 after penning a one-year contract extension.

The experienced 33-year-old will enter his fifth season at the club and has been deployed in midfield and a right-back this season.

As part of the deal, Flynn will also take his first steps into coaching.

He said: “Everyone knows how much I’ve loved my time at St Mirren and I think the club has been good for me. Hopefully I can pay them back with some good performances next season.

“I’m also going to start doing my coaching badges but I’m still concentrating on playing first and foremost.”

Saints boss Robinson added: “I think Ryan offers us a vast amount of experience and is very popular with players and fans as well.

“I’ve worked with Ryan before and he’s got a great attitude, is a great pro and is someone we felt it was necessary to keep and play a part in us moving forward.

“As mentioned, he has great experience that he can pass on to the young midfielders that we have and can act as a link between the young kids and the first-team. He’ll play a part in the squad and he can play in a number of different positions.”

Back-up goalkeeper Peter Urminsky has also extended his stay, but Alan power, Kyle McAllister, Matt Miller, Conor McCarthy, Jak Alnwick and Josh Jack have all been released.