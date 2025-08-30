The most successful Rangers and Celtic managers in Old Firm history as Russell Martin prepares for first derby
Brendan Rodgers holds an impressive derby record but how does it stack up against Celtic and Rangers bosses of the past?
Russell Martin is the latest Ibrox manager to have have a crack at the Hoops manager in the Old Firm fixture as the Light Blues cycle through managers in search of some level ground continues.
Many gaffers have etched their name into the history books of both clubs, not just for their success in winning league titles and trophies, but also for their record in the Glasgow derby.
So who holds the best record, including some of the most recent managerial casualties at Rangers in recent seasons? These are 15 managers and their win rates in the fixture, looking at how well Rodgers currently stacks up against them.