Motherwell 1-0 Dundee United: stunning Tony Watt goal gives Steelmen third league win from last four games

Tony Watt scored a stunner against Dundee United (Library pic by Ian McFadyen)

On a night when the rain never stopped lashing down, Watt crowned a superb individual display by taking a pass from Kaiyne Woolery – Motherwell’s other outstanding player – and curling a fantastic right footed strike past keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

The opening chance had come Motherwell’s way on five minutes when Sean Goss’s inswinging free-kick found Watt who shot straight at the keeper.

Callum Slattery then shot over as the fifth placed hosts – who closed within a point of fourth placed United with the win – dominated proceedings against their slugglish opponents.

Woolery had a shot blocked by Charlie Mulgrew – the away team’s best performer on the night – before Kevin van Veen’s 34th minute cross from the left was headed well wide by Slattery.

The one way traffic continued after the interval, with Sean Goss shooting just wide and van Veen sending an effort off target after a fine one-two with Woolery.

After Sondre Solholm had left the field injured for the hosts, Scotland right back Stephen O’Donnell came on and Bevis Mugabi switched to centre half.

A long free-kick by home keeper Liam Kelly was headed on by Woolery to van

The Dutch striker then shot over from a Watt pass before the Steelmen missed a glorious chance to gain a two-goal cushion when Slattery’s free-kick from the left was ficked on by Watt and the ball skidded away from the onrushing O’Donnell at the back post.

Despite having midfielder Barry Maguire sent off for a second booking after a wild challenge on Ian Harkes late on, Motherwell saw out the remaining minutes, which included five minutes of injury time.

Motherwell: Kelly, Lamie, Mugabi, Maguire, Woolery (Grimshaw 89), van Veen (Carroll 84), Slattery, McGinley, Solholm (O’Donnell 59), Watt, Goss.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Freeman, Edwards, Mulgrew, McMann (Sporle 75), Glass (Clark 42), Pawlett, Harkes, Hoti, Niskanen (Watson 57), Appere.

Referee: Steven McLean