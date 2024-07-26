Apostolos Stamatelopoulos to Motherwell transfer addressed as Fir Park star ruled out for months
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is travelling to Motherwell ahead of a summer transfer to the club, as Stuart Kettlewell addressed the situation surrounding the Fir Park-bound striker.
A-League side Newcastle Jets have already announced the Australian international’s exit, following 17 goals in 25 A League games last season. Stamatelopoulos - who became a dad this week - will fly into Scotland over the weekend to complete his transfer that is subject to a medical.
Motherwell are claimed to be paying a fee in the region of £260k for the star, following Theo Bair’s exit from the Premiership side to Auxerre that netted them in excess of the reported £1.3m fee. Speaking on the 25-year-old ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup group stage final versus Partick Thistle at Fir Park, boss Kettlewell said he is hopeful of having Stamatelopoulos in his group soon.
He explained: “Very simply, that story has broke. Apostolos is traveling over to Scotland just now. I can confirm there is quite clearly an agreement in place subject to medical. His partner was due to give birth on Monday so that has delayed proceedings by a couple of days.
“He’s someone we have been tracking and following. We would hope if we can get him past the medical in the next day or so, I would love to think he comes into the mix and our group. I don’t want to say too much more than that. He is travelling and someone we believe is coming with real good pedigree. He’s someone we think at 25 can develop at this football club and hopefully pitch in with a good history of number nine’s.
In a blow for the Motherwell boss, Harry Paton is set to join Johnny Koutroumbis and Callum Slattery in the long-term treatment room. The midfielder was subbed last week against Clyde after a blow to the ankle, which has now been operated on.
Kettlewell added: “Harry Paton went off last Saturday and the update on that is he’s had surgery on his ankle. A pretty bad injury to his ankle, I thought he was doing really well in the game. A major disappointment with that one.
“It looks like Harry will be out for a minimum in the region of 14 weeks to return to play. Blow for us, blow for Harry. We now need to concentrate on the ones closer to playing while supporting Harry and making sure he comes back from this injury.”
