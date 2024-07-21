Motherwell beat Clyde 3-1 at Hamilton. | SNS Group

The star has been linked to clubs in England and Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon Miller insists he has no problem with speculation - as he credits Stuart Kettlewell with his rise in Motherwell maturity.

The 17-year-old was again an impressive performer in a 3-1 win over Clyde on Saturday. He netted a penalty that he won during the Premier Sports Cup clash, amid mounting speculation over clubs taking an interest in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are rumoured to hold an interest while a clutch of English clubs have been linked to the midfielder since his emergence into a Motherwell regular. It’s not something the star is bothered by with one clear focus. He said: “When you are doing well at a young age then you are obviously going to get speculation, but for me, it’s just about focusing on a Saturday or any game that we play and doing the best I can.”

Leadership skills are something that Miller feels he has developed during his time in the Motherwell first team. Manager Kettlewell is credited as a key influence in that development.

He explained: “He’s been massive for me. He played me all last season and played me in the middle of the park at such a young age. He has to show great faith in me, and thankfully he has done that. I feel like I’m growing with every game.

“Last season, I was probably kind of tentative like a wee boy, but I feel like this season I have kind of grown up and I have got the leadership skills. It can be hard to show that as a young boy coming into the first team, it’s tough because there are so many experienced players there and you are a young boy. But they all respect the young boys, and as a young boy you need to help them as well as them helping you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller was the subject of some meaty tackles from Clyde stars in Saturday’s match, but it’s something he takes in his stride. He said: “It’s part of the game. A lower league opposition is going to be right up for it, it’s their cup final.

“They are going to be up for second balls and they are going to be challenging you, that’s part of the game, but it’s part of the game I enjoy. It was a different challenge for me and a different challenge for everybody, because they were probably a bit more direct than what we will face in the league.

“It’s a challenge that we should have stepped up to better, and we probably could have dealt with better. Fair play to Clyde, they threw balls in our box and made it uncomfortable for us, and we were lucky to get through the other side.

“I scored two in the League Cup last year and then I never scored any in the league, but this year I want to score in the league and boost my numbers for assists and goals. Playing a little bit further forward against Clyde, I should probably have scored more than the one, but that will come during the season hopefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was playing as a six most of last year and I wasn’t hitting the box when I probably could have, I was probably playing more reserved. This year it’s just about going into the box and trying to get goals and assists, and helping the team that way.”