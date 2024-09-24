Vale has been left injured | SNS

The Motherwell injury blow means he’s back at Blackburn Rovers.

Motherwell have confirmed Jack Vale has returned to Blackburn Rovers for treatment after suffering a long-term injury.

The striker signed for the Steelmen on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day. He made his debut the following day against St Johnstone before appearing off the bench against Aberdeen a week later. Vale was missing, however, from Friday’s 2-1 win over Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Stuart Kettlewell confirmed post-match that his Blackburn Rovers loanee had suffered a calf injury in training that would keep him out for a period of time. Now, Motherwell have confirmed he will be missing for 10-12 weeks as he returns to Ewood Park for his rehab.

A statement reads: “Jack Vale has picked up a calf injury and will be missing for 10 to 12 weeks. The forward has now returned to his parent club Blackburn Rovers to begin his rehabilitation. Speedy recovery, Jack.”

Kettlewell said of Vale - who spent the second half of last season at Motherwell - upon signing him: “Getting Jack back for another season is great. Everyone witnessed the impact he made last season.

“He has all the qualities to score goals at this level. We have been trying to get him back since the end of his previous loan deal, but Blackburn wanted to see his over the summer which is understandable. He’s in the building, he’s match fit and he’s ready to go.”

Next up for Motherwell is a home match in the Premiership. They take on St Mirren this Saturday, having won four of their last five games in all competitions.