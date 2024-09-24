Motherwell’s CEO has dished out praise to fans | SNS Group

Motherwell will face Rangers in the last four of the Premier Sports Cup.

Motherwell chief executive Brian Caldwell feels the club have reaped the rewards of community spirit, after booking a Premier Sports Cup semi-final spot vs Rangers.

Last week’s 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the quarter-final of the competiton saw the highest attendance at Fir Park for a non-Old Firm match in over a decade. It came off the back of a leaflet campaign by board members of the fan-owned majority shareholder, the Well Society, and volunteers.

Rangers now await on November 3rd for battle over a place in the final against either Celtic or Aberdeen. Caldwell has parked that game for now with important Premiership fixtures beforehand, but in an open letter to fans, has taken the time to say some words of thanks over Friday’s memorable occasion.

He said: “Firstly, I want to offer my deepest condolences to Graham Kerr’s friends and family after his sad passing. It was a lovely tribute in the 57th minute of the match, and I want to thank the Motherwell & Dundee United supporters for the minute’s applause.

“Within the build-up to Friday, there was a huge amount of effort and long hours put in by many in the lead-up to the game. When the draw was made and we put ourselves forward for the Friday night fixture, we all sensed an opportunity for us to draw in a bumper crowd. The Well Society Board and the Club met to align their promotional campaigns, and the work immediately commenced.

“We had the Well Society Board and so many volunteers delivering 7,500 leaflets around the local area, plus local businesses displaying match posters. I feel those efforts epitomised the community spirit going into the game. In the end, we saw 8327 supporters attend the match, which we believe to be the highest non-old firm, domestic match attendance at Fir Park in 13 years.

“That was a sensational effort from everyone to attend and support the players. Thankfully, you were all rewarded with the perfect ending to the game. The noise when that winning penalty hit the back of the net was spine-tingling.

“It was great to see Fir Park bouncing and now we have a semi-final at Hampden to look forward to. However, there are a lot of important games before then, starting on Saturday at home to St Mirren. We hope that those who came along on Friday, especially those who aren’t regular attendees, can make another effort to attend not just on Saturday, but for future games.

“There is a special feeling around the club at present, with everyone working together and in tandem. I stated that was my intention when I first arrived at Motherwell in April, but we need to continue that work, with the club, Well Society, and the fanbase all working in partnership to support the club on and off the pitch.

“Finally, I just want to reiterate my gratitude to all 8327 people who were here on Friday and to those who were supporting from afar. We will continue to work hard at building relationships with everyone and bringing us all together. It’s been a good start, and there’s more to come.”