There’s been Motherwell injury updates provided on Blackburn Rovers and Wolves loanee players.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers loanee Jack Vale is set to miss more Motherwell action with injury - as their Wolves talent is also monitored,

The Fir Park side are still without a manager over a fortnight on from Stuart Kettlewell’s resignation from the position, with Stephen Frail in caretaker charge. They face Ross County this weekend at home after a two-week break due to some extra time off after being eliminated from the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have ravaged the team throughout the season but a big boost has come in the form of Lennon Miller’s return to full training. He has been out with a foot injury for well over a month but could now come into contention for the Staggies meeting.

Jair Tavares is also back in the fold to add some more attacking depth. There’s disappointment when it comes to Blackburn Rovers loanee Vale, who has undergone Achilles surgery and is back at Ewood Park. He’s played just six times due to injury in his second Motherwell loan spell, being sent off in his last league outing vs Hibs.

Wolves loanee Marvin Kaleta suffered a knee issue against Celtic and is being monitored prior to the weekend. Steve Seddon and Ross Callachan have also been out for lengthy periods of time with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos still making progress in search of coming back from a calf issue.

Archie Mair has had surgery on a fractured hand while fellow keeper Aston Oxborough is still out with a thumb problem A club statement reads: “Lennon Miller and Jair Tavares are back in full training ahead of our match against Ross County at Fir Park on Saturday 15 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is progressing through the rehabilitation process from his calf injury. Jack Vale has returned to his parent club to undergo surgery on an Achilles injury.

“Vale will be missing for a period of time. Archie Mair has also had surgery, with the goalkeeper sustaining a fracture of the hand. Marvin Kaleta came off against Celtic with a knee issue. The club are monitoring his condition.”