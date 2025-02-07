Motherwell signed players from a pair of Premier League clubs in the winter transfer window.

Motherwell caretaker Stephen Frail is confident that fans will enjoy watching Crystal Palace and Manchester City loanees during their spells at Fir Park.

Without a manager currently after the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell, the Premiership side brought attacking pair Luke Plange and Will Dickson in from Selhurst Park and the Etihad respectivley. They both debuted in last Sunday’s defeat to Celtic at Fir Park.

Both will have benefited from a week’s work on the training pitch with Motherwell not in action this weekend after elimination from the Scottish Cup. Frail likes the look of what he’s seen from the young attacking pair so far.

Plange brings with him pace and hold-up play. Dickson meanwhile was thrust into two different positions at Motherwell on his debut as they looked to get back into proceedings. Frail reckons both players can play a part in pushing the rest of their teammates on in the rest of the campaign.

He said: “We didn't get enough to show Luke Plange with his style of play, because of that lack of quality, possibly in the second half. So he will add quality up front. He'll get goals, he's got pace, and he can link the game.

“Will's more of a ball carrier, but there was one time I've asked him, he goes on and plays a number 8 in the middle of the pitch, then he changes and goes to number 10. Never fazed him.

“And there's a couple of times you see him and you think, ‘oh, he can look after the ball.’ So I think he'll add that to it. It's another couple into the group, and hopefully they can push the ones that we've got here to go and have a successful end of the season.”