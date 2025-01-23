Brentford player with 'commanding presence' makes Motherwell loan transfer move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brentford player has made a loan transfer move back to the Premiership at Motherwell.

Motherwell have signed Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Boss Stuart Kettlewell had to act on a keeper crisis earlier this month after number one Aston Oxborough dislocated his thumb and back-up Krystian Heygi was recalled by parent club West Ham United. Archie Mair has already come in on loan from Norwich City and has featured versus Hibs and St Johnstone.

Now Balcombe signs ahead of a return to face the Saints this weekend in the Premiership, having spent the first half of the season on loan at St Mirren. The 25-year-old also has also had senior stints at Boreham Wood, Viborg FF, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Bromley, Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers.

Balcombe said: “I’m delighted to make the move to Motherwell. One thing I noticed when playing for St Mirren was the competitiveness of the league and the atmosphere at most stadiums.

“This is a great opportunity for me to come back and do it again. I’m looking forward to getting started, and I can’t wait to see you all at Fir Park.”

Kettlewell said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Ellery to the club. We’ve not had our issues to seek with regards to injuries within the goalkeeping department. Ellery has played plenty of football this season in this league, so he won’t need a settling-in period.

“Having watched Ellery on numerous occasions for St. Mirren, you instantly recognise that he is a commanding presence in the box and a leader in the backline. We look forward to seeing him in action at Fir Park.”