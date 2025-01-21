Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Motherwell transfer news as a bid is rejected for a key man.

Motherwell chief executive has made it abundantly clear the position of the Fir Park club on selling Lennon Miller this winter transfer window.

Serie A side Udinese have had a seven-figure bid booted out for the teenage midfielder who has captained the side at times this campaign. He is currently out of action with a foot injury as boss Stuart Kettlewell battles an injury crisis.

Speaking to club media, CEO Brian Caldwell says bids from an ‘unnamed’ side have fallen short of what Motherwell are after. He said: “We've had a couple of offers from a club who are miles away from our valuation of what we would deem Lennon Miller to be selling. We are not desperate to sell the player. We have always said that it’s got to be right for Lennon and the football club.

“We aren’t going to accept any kind of offer for Lennon Miller. He is statistically, I believe, in the top seven players in the world for his age, for midfield player. If and when Lennon does move, it will be the right price for us and be right for Lennon Miller.”

Already this window, goalkeeper Archie Mair has joined the club, as has midfielder Kai Andrews. Caldwell added on possibly further additions: “We have the window open just now which is a saving grace, as hopefully we can bring some new recruits in to help bolster the squad.

“I think when we looked at the window in August, we had a number of injuries, but to probably be in a worse state now than we were in August, there is nothing in that.

“I think a lot of clubs are looking at having the same situation with a number of injuries. We’ve analysed that to death to see if we are doing something different that is picking up injuries but a lot of them are contact injuries happening in games which you can’t legislate for.

“I think we need to try and help where we possibly can. I think Stuart was always going to try and bring numbers in to boost the squad, hopefully players that can play. The injury situation has made it more imperative.”