Motherwell sold the striker for a seven-figure fee this summer.

Brian Caldwell says Motherwell will reinvest the Theo Bair transfer cash in more than just the playing squad - as a selling point for the next potentially money-spinning star is named.

The Canadian international raised eyebrows when moving to Fir Park last year, after a sole goal in 38 matches at St Johnstone. He would go on to score 15 times for boss Stuart Kettlewell last season, who has also played key parts in the development of players like Ross Stewart, Kevin van Veen, Blair Spittal and Mika Biereth in attacking areas during his managerial career.

Bair has signed for Auxerre in Ligue 1 for a fee in excess of the £1.3m that was initially reported, providing a shot to thrive in the French top flight. Caldwell says it’s a great deal for player and club, as he explained the reason for landing the money in instalments and where it’ll be spent.

Fir Park chief executive Caldwell told The Motherwell Times: “It is a great deal for not just the football club but also for Theo himself. I always believe in football that if you have a player doing well, and they have the opportunity to go to the higher level, we should always try and work with them. We have managed to secure the fees we have which help us, and it’s not just about reinvesting money into the playing squad, but also reinvesting into other aspects of the football club.

“We have taken that in instalments as it gives longevity to allow us to continue to know we have money, steady money streams, coming in from that player sale. Theo has done really well and I don’t think anybody a year later expected him to be going to the top league in France for the money he’s gone for.

“But that is great for him and good for Motherwell going forward, as from a recruitment point of view, it shows we can bring a player here and turn their career around which reflects well on the club and coaching staff, that they can work with players and turn them into top league in France players and going for that type of money in a year’s time which is fantastic for Stuart and his staff.”

Motherwell have been busy when it comes to signing strikers this summer, With Apostolos Stamatelopoulos the latest recruit after Filip Stuparevic and Zach Robinson. For head of recruitment Nick Daws and CEO Caldwell, Kettlewell and his coaching staff’s track record is something that is proving to be a key selling point

Caldwell added: “He’s under a bit of pressure now as that’s two or three strikers now over the years with Kevin van Veen, Ross Stewart at Ross County and Theo! It’s been a huge selling point and a selling point Nick Daws has been using when speaking to players.

“Stuart probably won’t want to blow his own trumpet on it but it’s a huge plus point. Players look at that as well. It’s a big attraction to know that Stuart is a decent player, a lovely guy, that helps as well. He’ll help them, help them really understand how he thinks football should be played.

“From a player perspective, if they look at Motherwell and working with Stuart can potentially be can potentially be the next Theo Bair or whatever, it helps us massively attract players.”