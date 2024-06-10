The goalkeeper will move on from Fir Park

The goalkeeper will be playing for a new team next season after time at Motherwell.

Motherwell could be set for a six-figure windfall from Liam Kelly’s short-term contract extension.

The goalkeeper joined the club on loan from QPR in January 2021 and signed a permanent deal that summer. He has been club captain and racked up over 150 appearances, but it has been confirmed he will leave the club after his three-year deal expired.

However, Kelly has penned a short-term extension that will cover his involvement with Scotland at Euro 2024. He has been selected as one of three goalkeepers heading out to represent the nation at the major tournament in Germany, alongside Norwich City’s Angus Gunn and Hearts’ Zander Clark.

Kelly has signed on to ensure that his soon-to-be former club still land compensation for him. Details have not yet been released but Motherwell banked around £264k when Declan Gallagher and Stephen O’Donnell featured at Euro 2020. The money pot is increasing this time around, so around £140k will come to Fir Park, and possibly more if Scotland move beyond the group stage.

A club statement read: “The former Motherwell skipper will not be returning to Fir Park next season however, a contract extension was agreed between player and club that will see Kelly remain a Motherwell player for the duration of the tournament.”

Kelly posted on social media after his Motherwell departure was confirmed: “To all my teammates, thank you for being the great guys that you are & making every day we spent together so enjoyable, my relationship with every single one of you meant everything to me.

“To my managers, goalkeeping coaches & all the staff at the club, no matter your role, however big or small, thank you, it's been an honour to represent you. To the amazing supporters of this club, through all the good & the bad, we've experienced it all together, side by side.

“We aren't perfect, we have never claimed to be but what we always knew is that we would turn up side by side & give everything we have every single week for our club. That unwavering loyalty & togetherness through the difficult times when everyone started to write us off as they always did is the sole reason why this great club will be in the top flight of Scottish football yet again for the 39th consecutive year.