Celtic pair prove to be Scottish Premiership's deadliest duo but Rangers, Aberdeen and others feature
The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now in the books and we can take a look at some of the key team and individual statistics from across the division.
Lawrence Shankland of Hearts ended the campaign as the league’s top goalscorer with 24 while Celtic’s Matt O’Riley was second with 18. The Danish midfielder topped the assists charts with 13 while Motherwell’s Blair Spittal was second with 11.
Given those numbers it will come as little surprise that Matt O’Riley also features at the top end of another table, along with teammate Kyogo Furuhashi. The Hoops duo linked up more than any other two players in the league for assists and goals as a pair.
O’Riley teed up Kyogo for three of his 14 league goals while the Japanese attacker returned the favour by assisting the midfielder for three of his 18 goals. These were the top nine assist and goalscorer combinations in the Scottish Premiership last season:
- Matt O’Riley for Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - 3
- Kyogo Furuhashi for Matt O’Riley (Celtic) - 3
- Duk for Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) - 3
- Daniel Armstrong for Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) - 3
- Blair Spittall for Theo Bair (Motherwell) - 3
- James Tavernier for Cyrile Dessers (Rangers) - 3
- Alex Cochrane for Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 3
- Elie Youan for Myziane Maolida (Hibs) - 3
- Yan Dhanda for Simon Murray (Ross County) - 3
Several other Celtic players linked up on two occasions each, putting them just outside the list. They were: Callum McGregor for Luis Palma, Matt O’Riley for David Turnbull, Luis Palma for Matt O’Riley, Greg Taylor for Matt O’Riley, Matt O’Riley for Daizen Maeda and Alastair Johnson for Adam Idah.
