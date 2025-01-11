Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motherwell travelled to Easter Road to face Hibs in their latest Premiership match - here are some things I spotted.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell lost 3-1 against Hibs in their latest Premiership match.

Tired, bruised but still needing to perform at an optimum level, Stuart Kettlewell’s side came into the game feeling the effects of a relentless run of games. Number one Aston Oxborough was the latest to hit the injury report with Archie Mair brought in from Norwich City to provide cover and immediately start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing against one of the league’s form teams and who had beat them 3-0 last time out was hardly the tonic for sore limbs and muscles. Boss Kettlewell said they looked fatigued after the midweek stalemate with Kilmarnock and that’s what they cut the look of in Leith. No lack of endeavour, but Hibs toying with them in possession was draining the little they had left in the tank.

Then a disastrous few minutes. First Martin Boyle scored to make it 1-0, a Jordan Obita shot turned cross deflecting into the path of the winger who finished comfortably. It was 2-0 soon after, with Ewan Wilson left gutted by an error that allowed Nectar Triantis to double the lead.

Compounding matters, captain Paul McGinn went off head in hands with injury on his first start since a serious muscle injury. 30 minutes in and this one already looked done, with Motherwell offering next to no attacking guile. That theme continued in the second half, Hibs content with their lead and a tame Tony Watt header all the visitors had in response.

David Gray’s side coasted this one at Fir Park previously and that same level of control of play was apparent here. Then a bolt from the blue. Callum Slattery, emerging off the bench for the second time since returning from a serious knee problem, fooling the defence ahead of him with a well worked free kick low into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any semblance of a comeback was squashed almost instantly when Stephen O’Donnell brought Lewis Miller down in the Motherwell box, and Boyle got his second plus Hibs’ third from the penalty spot. Jack Vale’s sending off for a last ditch tackle on Boyle with literally the last action of the game just about summed up the day. We were at the game at Easter Road. Here are three things I spotted.

Mair arrival

This was some task for the Norwich City loanee. To come in from the senior Canaries cold straight into the net here with minimal time to know new teammates is tough, arguably more so than any other position on the pitch. Looked composed on the ball and helpless at the goals. Hard to judge him on this under the circumstances.

Captaincy sucker punch

Injuries have been a theme of Motherwell’s season but McGinn’s could arguably be the most crushing. So soon after his return, he was down and instantly it became clear he couldn’t continue. He is a key leader and performer who has been a major miss while out for months. Losing him for an extended period again would be brutal for club and player.

Breather time

This is a team in need of a break. No matter which way this went, the changes made and players missing out proved Motherwell need a break to just replenish some fitness. They may only have a week between this and the St Johnstone cup tie but it is much needed after seven games between December 20th and January 11th.