A West Ham player has been brought back to London as Motherwell sign a replacement.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell have moved to sign Norwich City’s Archie Mair after West Ham United elected to recall goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi from his loan at Fir Park.

The Hungarian stopper was brought into ML1 in the summer after penning an extended Irons deal, but the form of Aston Oxborough has resulted in no competitve minutes outside two Premier Sports Cup group stage matches. A clause in his loan to see him return to West Ham United this month has been activated.

A West Ham statement reads: “West Ham United can confirm that young goalkeeper Krisztián Hegyi has been recalled from his loan spell with Scottish Premiership team Motherwell. The 22-year-old joined the Steelmen at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, starting two of their victories in the Scottish League Cup against Edinburgh City and Clyde in a run that saw them reach the semi-finals. The Hungarian international will now return to Rush Green to continue his development with West Ham United.”

Oxborough has picked up an injury ahead of Motherwell facing Hibs on Saturday, which has forced manager Stuart Kettlewell into signing a goalkeeper. Mair was a prospect at Aberdeen snapped up by Norwich and he’s had senior experience with Gateshead, Notts County and Morecambe.

Johannes Hoff Thorup, Norwich City’s head coach, said earlier this week: "We always need at least three goalkeepers around, it's about time that Archie Mair gets out there to get some game minutes. It's realistic that we can expect to find a club for Archie on loan.”

Kettlewell said: “It’s great to get Archie on board for this afternoon’s match against Hibernian. He’s played plenty of games at various levels and carries some experience as a result. It hasn’t been an easy situation to navigate over the last 24 hours. Losing Krisztían to West Ham and then Aston Oxborough to injury, but we’ve got a really good goalkeeper through the door who will challenge Aston for that number one spot.”

Motherwell have made one other signing so far this window, midfielder Kai Andrews on loan from Coventry City. He said of the move after making his debut in a stalemate with Kilmarnock midweek: "It was a tough game to come on for my debut. It was a pretty frantic night, but one where we picked up a very important point, and we can build on it going into the next game on Saturday.

"I enjoyed it, for sure. It was a good way to start my loan spell. There was talk of me coming up here, but it wasn't confirmed until last weekend. Then I got the call on Monday saying my flight was booked. It was a frantic 24 hours. But all the lads and staff helped me to settle in on the first day.

"The Tuesday training session was good and the guys helped me settle in well. I've had a great welcome by everyone. Coming here was my main focus. I heard a lot about the club, and how the manager has given a lot of opportunities to younger players and loan players.

"It was a great chance for me to come here and get that experience I have been missing, and get those first-team minutes. I can bring a lot of energy to the midfield. That's one of my biggest strengths, I'm a runner, so I feel I can definitely bring an extra set of legs to the team, and just some positive thinking with all the lads to play forwards. Once I have fully settled into the group, become familiar with how we play and the principles, I can show my best self and hopefully the team benefits."