Motherwell were hosting Aberdeen in their latest Premiership clash.

Motherwell secured a 2-0 victory against Aberdeen in their latest Premiership clash as they returned to winning ways.

Both sides headed into this one off the back of disappointing midweek results, and were looking for a result and performance to raise morale. The early stages cut a look of two sides who were seeking some confidence. There were mistakes and mistimed passes aplenty but it was Motherwell carving out the best of the openings.

One presented itself to Dan Casey off a superb Andy Halliday cross, but his header missed the target with the goal gaping. It was enough of a platform for the Fir Park side to play off and momentum began to build, resulting in a Ewan Wilson rocket beyond Ross Doohan in the Aberdeen net.

Tawanda Maswanhise drove at the Dons defence, allowing Tony Watt to cut back to the academy graduate who blasted home. It would go from treacherous to calamitous for Aberdeen as Slobodan Rubezic got involved in an off the ball incident with Watt, sent off for violent conduct.

VAR backed this up and straight away, Liam Gordon sailed a long ball over the exposed Dons defence. Maswanhise brought the ball down expertly and slotted home a second to put those in claret and amber firmly on the up. Tensions were high, a red card on the pitch, Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell booked plus first-team coach Richard Foster sent off alongside Aberdeen coach Peter Leven for an incident at half-time.

After the break though, weary legs of a demanding schedule grew apparent and Aberdeen were the team controlling possession. Duk came inches away from reducing the deficit with the atmosphere starting to dial up in the nervous category. Leighton Clarkson’s curler off the bar only added to the need for a third home goal to calm rising jitters.

It was a storm that passed and eventually game management proved key to riding out three key points The huge boosts of injury returns for captain Paul McGinn and midfielder Callum Slattery put the bow on a fine day’s work at home for Motherwell, who now head to Kilmarnock midweek. I was in the press box for the match at Fir Park. Here are three things I spotted.

Change in tact

The solution to a lack of match ready midfielders in this one was to go to three up front. A midfield two of Davor and Andy Halliday kept things ticking over but the tactic appeared to be going out wide to the wing backs and play in the way towards goal from there. It opened Aberdeen up on the flanks in the first half to great effect and provided a constant counter threat in the second.

Magic Maswanhise

It’s undeniable how important Maswanhise is becoming to this Motherwell team. The raw talent was clear from his debut vs Kilmarnock but now he is adding end product, with a first touch to die for. He drags defences about and a consistent finishing touch will have teams on high alert every time he touches the ball.

Slattery returns

A huge boost for Motherwell was the emergence of Slattery on the bench and then a cameo after just over a year out with a knee injury. It will take him plenty of time to get back to full match sharpness but this is a big first step towards that. His all-action midfield style made him one of the best in Scotland at times last season and getting even some of that back this season would be a boost.