Motherwell were due to play a bounce game with Rangers on Friday.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been left disappointed after a bounce game with Rangers was cancelled.

The Fir Park club have a number of players trying to build up match sharpness after injuries or as part of their rehab, including Jack Vale who returned in Thursday’s 1-0 Premiership loss against Hearts. Callum Slattery, Paul McGinn and others also fall into that bracket.

Rangers - who beat Celtic 3-0 on Thursday have injuries to deal with themselves but both clubs have tried to get a game on to build fitness for those on both sides who need it. Kettlewell has detailed disappointment over the cancelation but has praised the relationship built with Rangers this season.

He said: “It's a huge blow, the game not being on, I must admit, because I thought we would be in a better position for taking that on Friday. It's nobody's fault. I'll stress that again. It was actually due to be a bounce game with the Rangers, who've been brilliant with us this season.

“We've had a couple of bounce games with them to try and profit and benefit for us and their side. So that's worked out well at this point. That's what we're trying to do again. But unfortunately, that's not going to be a thing.”

On the injury front, key midfielder Lennon Miller has been ruled out of action for over a month with a hairline fracture in his foot. Striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and left-back Steve Seddon meanwhile are doubts for the home game against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Kettlewell added: “A bit of disappointment for us with Steve Seddon and Apostolos, two guys I think have done pretty well for us of late. We need to continue assessing them. I don’t think Steve Seddon will be available for Sunday and Apostolos goes into the major doubt category.

“With the injuries they have, I don’t foresee them being out long-term, but it’s the kind of thing that can keep them out of potentially three fixtures in the next week is what we are facing.”