Motherwell have finally landed their new manager in the form of Michael Wimmer.

The 44-year-old from Germany will begin working after his work permit has been issued. Ahmet Koc comes in alongside him as his assistant manager, having worked together at Nuremberg and Austria Vienna. Wimmer began his coaching career in the academy setup at Nuremberg in 2010 and made his way through the youth ranks before moving to Bundesliga side Augsburg as assistant manager in 2018.

After helping clinch survival, he moved to another German side in Stuttgart during 2019. He was number two for two years before taking the team on an interim basis in October 2022. Four wins from seven attracted interest and he moved to Austria Vienna in his first permanent managerial role.

Wimmer guided the team to a top-six finish and they missed out on doing so again by goal difference in the 23/24 season. A move to Bristol Rovers collapsed this season but now he has sent his first message ahead of starting work as Stuart Kettlewell’s successor.

He said: “I’m ecstatic to be joining this football club. This is a hugely exciting club whose core values align with mine. Speaking to the board was insightful, and it was interesting to hear their vision.

“It’s not a club standing still, and I feel Ahmet and I can really help the football club move forward. We’re at a crucial segment of the season, with opportunities all around us.

“There will be no settling-in period. We will commit 100% of our efforts to producing an exciting football team that can achieve targets. I can’t wait to meet the supporters. The passion and enthusiasm are admirable, and it will be a huge contributing factor in our success going forward.”

Chairman MacMillan has pulled the curtain back on the process behind the appointment. He said: “This is a really exciting appointment for the club. There was a robust and strenuous recruitment process that has been ongoing for the last three weeks that has demanded a lot from those involved and I would like to thank them for their hard work.

“Having received hundreds of applications from managers across the world, Michael was the standout candidate. We conducted strenuous due diligence to ensure this appointment would push the club in the correct direction.

“We used a series of measurable values that indicate how effectively potential managerial candidates benchmarked in achieving specific objectives; which we believe went to the core ethos of Motherwell Football Club.

“This, combined with speaking with a number of references and our interviews, made it very clear that not only are Michael and Ahmet driven to deliver success on the pitch, but are also individuals that share our ethos of ambition, innovation and transparency. We are delighted as a football club to welcome Michael and Ahmet onboard and look forward to working together.”

Chief executive Brian Caldwell added: “The Executive Board feel like Michael Wimmer and Ahmet Koc will be excellent additions to the football club. It has been a long road to get to this point, but we felt taking our time and ensuring the data all matches up with what we wanted was crucial.

“They have a history of nurturing young players, which stems from their work in a top academy setup in Germany. They have known each other for 13 years, so they are really connected and have a strong working relationship.

“Coming from Germany, they are well acquainted with fan culture and fan ownership. We also feel this is a major positive, as it’s a significant factor around this football club. We’re proud to be fan-owned and community-driven; Michael and Ahmet will have a complete understanding of this.”