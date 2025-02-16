The Motherwell defender has been open and honest about a tough spell.

Motherwell defender Liam Gordon admits the Fir Park dressing room are in need of managerial stability after a sobering defeat to Ross County.

The Staggies strolled to a 3-0 win on their travels to North Lanarkshire to send Motherwell into the bottom half. Still without a manager almost three weeks on from the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell, assistant Stephen Frail has been in caretaker charge since the news.

Now on a run of one win in 11 games, Gordon has been in similar battles at former club St Johnstone and insists the demand of high standards must never waver. But he admits that the need for a new leader has become apparent after a difficult afternoon.

Gordon told the Motherwell Times on if the squad need manager clarity: “Absolutely. There's no two ways about that. But in the same sense, we still had more than enough to go out there and get a result, manager or no manager. So, yes, no excuses in that term.

“Just going through one of those runs at the moment just doesn't seem to be happening for us. It's not through lack of trying, lack of effort on the training ground, Off the training ground, boys are putting in the miles on the training pitch. Doing all they can off it as well with extra training.

“I can't put my finger on it and hopefully the new manager is going to come in and he's going to freshen ideas up and give us that positive change that we need. You need to keep demanding standards. You need to try and be positive but at the same time, positivity will get you so far. You need to be real about things as well.

“If there's certain aspects that aren't good enough that needs to be told, that's the only way you're going to get better. Being in this situation before, it's just about stepping forward, coming in each day, shoulders back, puff out that chest and keep moving forward. It's the only way it's going to change and listen, I think we've got enough quality in that dressing room that it will change eventually for us.

“For now, obviously, it doesn't look like that as much but that's down to us to go and turn it around and I'm sure that we've got enough in there to go and do that.”

On the game, Gordon admits the clash with County slowly descended into a level of chaos. He said: “Tough to put into words. Losing a game like that at home to Ross County is very disappointing. I thought we were okay in the first half, moved the ball out, probably didn't create enough opportunities and then just felt as soon as we went to go down, we kind of collapsed just for a wee while.

“Second half, felt we started reasonably bright, got the ball forward, asked a few questions and then the second goal was the punch that we didn't need. Then after that, you're just chasing the game and you're just going back to front and it just turns into chaos. We're all hurting in there.

“It's not a result that we want, that the club wants, we all know that. Obviously, with what's happening with the club now as well, we just need to look at it and try and frame it in a positive way and it's going to be a fresh start for everyone involved and hopefully that's going to come in and give us a lift that we need.”

The likes of Lennon Miller and Callum Slattery returned to the starting XI ahead of next week’s match with Dundee United at Tannadice. Gordon believes there’s enough quality in the Motherwell ranks to get them out a tricky spell.

He added: “To get them back on the pitch is huge because they certainly strengthen our starting XI and there are no two ways about it. He's obviously got a big squad to choose from when he comes in. He'll obviously have his own opinions on players and systems so I don't know if that might make a few out of favour.

“Does he need to come in and do that? Maybe so. He's got a good amount of options anyway to come in and choose and there's enough in there to give him a real good feeling about this place.”