Motherwell have a number of aspiring players bubbling under the surface in the youth team.

Michael Wimmer has shown a willingness to get to grips with what top talent is at his disposal - with Motherwell youngsters landing chances to impress.

The German has enjoyed a positive start to life in the dugout at Fir Park, with fans impressed by the early signs from their new manager’s style of play. They are also firmly in the top six chase ahead of a trip to Aberdeen this weekend.

Then there is a game away at Kilmarnock before a possibly pivotal match versus Hearts on the final day of the Premiership campaign pre-split. Academy director David Clarkson has had a first hand look at how Wimmer has worked with young talents so far and some have been handed a chance to step up into the first team arena.

Motherwell youth academy importance

Academy products Lennon Miller and Ewan Wilson have been regulars in the team this season with the club’s model ensuring youth development factors in as a huge element. Clarkson told the Motherwell Times: “He's been good. They’ve had one or two games, the focus will be on the first team stuff and it's been brilliant to see the results. That's been their main focus which is what they need to be at.

“I think coming from the academy background themselves, I think they know the kind of expectations and what to expect and who to push. So we've had a couple of boys involved in training, a couple of U16s and U18s involved with the match day as well for a couple of those friendly games and they're trying to get an eye on them as much as they can, as quickly as they can as well as much as focusing on the first team. It's been great you know and hopefully that can continue. I'm sure it will. It sounds positive and the stuff he's saying is positive so I'm sure he'll be keen to see more of them and get more of them involved when the opportunity arises.”

Loan report

The club have several aspiring talents out on loan currently. Dylan Wells has been with Edinburgh City, Mark Ferrie with Bonnyrigg Rose and Luca Ross at Annan Athletic to name a few looking to become the next success story like Wilson’s, who’s turned into a senior star after a temporary stint with Beith Juniors.

Clarkson added: “The boys out on loan have had really good feedback from the clubs. There's always a contact with the staff that look after them and the staff that are in contact with the loan manager. I think that will give them a good starting point to break into the first team and getting that kind of senior football as well will do them the world of good in their pathway to try and break into the Motherwell first team.

“They've done well they keep at it. They've been involved with the first team stuff as well with the previous manager and now the new manager. That pathway is still there, it might take time but the boys are really grasping it and really progressing which is great and hopefully that can continue here as well.”