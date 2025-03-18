18-year-old midfielder has set high sights on impressing Craig Bellamy after earning his first senior call-up to the Wales National Team

When Craig Bellamy was named head coach of the Wales National Team after sealing promotion in the UEFA Nations League last year, he promised to deliver an exciting brand of high-energy, attacking football which delivered results and optimism of a brighter future for the national team.

With the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey no longer flagbearers, it’s time for the younger generation to step up and seize their opportunity.

For Motherwell starlet Kai Andrews - on loan from EFL Championship side Coventry City - inclusion in Bellamy’s senior squad for the first time ahead of their opening World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia later this month was beyond his wildest dreams and not something he anticipated.

At just 18-years-old, the promising central midfielder has become his country’s next big hope. And Andrews feels he’s ready to make a name for himself on the international stage.

Speaking exclusively to the Motherwell Times, he reflected: “Yeah, it's been a very hectic few days for me. I wasn't really expecting the call-up to the international first team, I was expecting myself to be with the 19s. So when it all came around, it was quite a shock to me.

“But then, of course, I was so excited and so happy and so proud. I think it's the biggest stage in football, so to have the opportunity to go and play for your country and express myself, not many get it so I just need to go out there and show what I can do.”

Contact with Craig Bellamy?

Andrews confessed he hasn’t had any previous dealings with Bellamy at youth level, but learned the former Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City forward has been keeping a watchful eye over his development at under-19s level.

“To be honest, not much,” Andrews said when asked if he’d had any direct conversations with Bellamy. “I've heard he's been at a few of the Under 19 games watching and so I'm guessing that's where he's seen me and in the games I've played here recently with Motherwell. So, yeah, I'm hoping that he likes what he's seen so far.”

Andrews - who started Saturday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren - has impressed in his seven appearances for the Steelmen since arriving at Fir Park, insisting the style of play Well’ boss Michael Wimmer has adopted suits his game.

“It was a bit of a tough start adjusting to it (Scottish football),” Andrews revealed. “Obviously, it's a lot different to where I’ve been before and I'm really enjoying it here. All the staff, all the players have welcomed me so well and I'm just enjoying my football.

“It helps with the gaffer and his philosophies and how he wants to play, it definitely suits my playing style. All the midfielders, as you can see, we gel quite well together, myself, Slats (Callum Slattery), Andy (Halliday) and Lennon (Miller) and the other boys. It helps me to go and express myself on the pitch.

“The gaffer has brought a very intense playing style and all the boys have bought into it. We've all trusted his word and it's paying off so far. Of course it was disappointing to drop points (on Saturday) and to lose that top six spot, but I think with how the boys are playing and how we're training, there's no doubt that we'll be able to keep ourselves fighting for that top six.”

Eager to impress Chelsea & England legend

There’s also the small matter of trying to catch Frank Lampard’s eye during his spell in North Lanarkshire. The Coventry City boss has been keeping tabs on how a number of the club’s young starlets are progressing. And Andrews harbours lofty ambitions of returning to the West Midlands in the summer to fight for his spot in the Chelsea and England legend’s first-team squad.

“Yeah, I mean that's the whole point of coming out on loan, to come and get that experience and get those minutes and just improve as a player,” he stated. “I think so far, with the amount of experience I've already gained being out here, I've definitely improved as a player and as a person.

“I think I'm in a good place already to go and take that back to Coventry, even with however many games are left of the season.

“Obviously (Frank) Lampard is one of the best there's been, one of the best English midfielders. So for me to get the opportunity to train in front of him is good enough, but to be able to go back and hopefully be playing in front of him, it would an honour really.”