The Motherwell boss has reacted to defeat against Kilmarnock.

Michael Wimmer expressed disappointment over a red card for Kofi Balmer as Motherwell’s top six hopes were dented away at Kilmarnock.

It didn’t take long for Motherwell’s day to being going wrong. The 22nd minute was the start of a game-defining 5-minute spell for the visitors in need of a win to keep top half hopes in their own hands, with Fraser Murray putting the hosts ahead. He connected to the end of Danny Armstrong’s ball across the box.

A matter of moments later Kofi Balmer was shown red for a tackle on Murray as the referee had deemed the defender’s actions as dangerous due to the follow-through on the tackle. Wimmer can’t see how it’s a red.

Motherwell reaction to Kilmarnock loss

Wimmer said: “Today was bad, really disappointing, and the game was killed after the red card, we were one down and then we had no opportunities. If I am honest, for me it was never a red card. He tried to clear the situation; I spoke before the game about we should clear wide, so it was one swing it was one movement.”

“If this was a red card then last week in Aberdeen was a double red card against Andy (after challenge by Pape Habib Gueye). For me the decision killed the game, but it was only 1-0 so we still had the chance to make it 1-1, we didn’t achieve that so in the end we drive home with zero points”

It was always going to be a problematic second 45 for Motherwell. It only took until the 52nd minute when Joe Wright headed home to double Kilmarnock’s advantage. Wimmer added: “After 7 minutes to concede a goal is what makes me angry because it was a set-piece. It is men against men you have a clear responsibility for your opponent. If they create a goal on a counter-attack because they have one more then that’s okay, but a set piece seven minutes after the break, it’s not good”

For a brief moment, 10 men became 9 as Dominic Thomson was shown a straight red. However, this time VAR did Motherwell a favour as referee Mathew MacDermid downgraded his initial red to a yellow. It was a grim watch for the 763 travelling supporters as Motherwell failed to create anything of note as Motherwell’s only shot on target came in the 97th minute.

Wimmer added: “I can’t blame them, it was really difficult, it was a tough game; we knew it before it would always be a tough challenge. They done well they fought hard and in the end, we deserved the defeat but we hopefully we get a good reaction. We don’t go into the top six with talking, talking, talking we have to bring performance but today there is no blame for the players it was difficult. The only thing that makes me angry is the set piece because last week we conceded two and we conceded another one again.