Michael Wimmer has provided his take after Motherwell lost to Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Michael Wimmer is ready for talks with his Motherwell players over their reaction to goal number three in a 4-1 loss at Aberdeen.

It all started so well for the Steelmen in a key game for their top six Premiership hopes. Hearts defeat at Celtic opened up a chance to enter the top half with a win but their early lead was not built on as Alfie Dorrington and Leighton Clarkson goals combined with a Kevin Nisbet double sealed an easy Dons win.

While not happy with defeat overall, it was how the team responded to adversity in that specific moment of the first Nisbet effort that troubled him.

Wimmer reaction to Motherwell defeat

The boss said: “Something I'm not happy with is I had the feeling we gave up after 3-1. We gave up. The space between the lines was too big and reactions after mistakes were not okay. Yeah, this game is a big learning for us, I hope so. We will speak about, especially again, about the last 15 minutes, but to be honest, for me, Aberdeen are a brilliant team and played perfect, especially in possession.

“I think I learn every day. I learn every training session. So good teams, you learn much. You learn a lot because if you are, for example, 3-1 behind then it's always a topic about the reaction or not about the belief.

“I said to the players that the result is important, but always important that we try to play 90 minutes. Our game, we try to give 90 minutes, everything. This is also deserved for the fans. There was 700 fans. We have to do 90 minutes, everything, and yeah, we have to speak about this, and we have to learn it.

“Three times in a row we didn't lose. Now we lose against a good team, but in the end, the table is so tight. So everything is possible. And as I said before on Thursday, for us, it's good that we are in this race. We are Motherwell, we are in this race, and this is very good, and I learned a lot."

Top six chase

Motherwell are tied with St Mirren on 38 points with Hearts still above them on 39, with Kilmarnock and the Jambos to come pre-split. Wimmer added: ““I think we have to concentrate, not on points, we have to concentrate on the next tough game. This is a very tough challenge in Kilmarnock. And, and then hopefully we have a final against Hearts at home. And I think, in my opinion, the table is so tight that it will give a decision on game day 33."