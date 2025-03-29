Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What I spotted from watching Motherwell taking on Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell were swept aside 4-1 against Aberdeen in their latest Premiership clash.

The Steelmen headed to a blustery and sold-out Pittodrie backed by a packed away end. They were given hope that their near three-hour trek north would be worth it within six minutes when Callum Slattery headed Michael Wimmer’s side into an early lead with wind a factor in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A top six race is on and with the margins so thin between Dundee United, Hearts and Motherwell ahead of kick off, a win here had potential to be huge in their quest. Their lead, however, lasted less 10 minutes when Alfie Dorrington lashed home an effort off the back of a set piece. From here it was all Aberdeen with goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe in the away net called into action more than once.

Again, a set piece was Motherwell’s undoing. Leighton Clarkson’s curled effort from outside the box was a thing of beauty but Wimmer will be disappointed with how much time and space he got to pick his spot in the far left corner. It was what the home team deserved with Motherwell left on the ropes after their fast start, but there was some added energy in the start of the second half.

Slattery slipped Tom Sparrow through on goal but the wing-back fired narrowly wide. That proved costly as the Motherwell defence froze with just under 15 minutes remaining, Kevin Nisbet ghosting in at the back post unmarked to head home an easy finish. He then rattled in an effort off the bar in second half stoppage time.

Top six hopes remain alive ahead of their clash with Kilmarnock but that now falls into must win territory before their return to Fir Park against Hearts in a fortnight. I watched the game from the press box. Here are three things I spotted from Motherwell’s defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clean sheet hunt

In 31 games, Motherwell have kept four clean sheets, a couple of 0-0’s against Ross County plus Kilmarnock, then one and two goals victories over St Mirren plus Aberdeen. Getting goals hasn’t been the glaring problem at times this season, it’s been the tendency to leak them. Again here, they were conceded in fairly disappointing fashion. If they are to miss out on the top half, the goals against column will be a key reason why, with a -16 difference painting a clear picture. The lowest in the top half currently is Aberdeen on -6.

Top six predicament

With two games to go until the split, Motherwell’s path to the top half now becomes more difficult, with an annihilation of Kilmarnock by St Mirren not only putting them level on 38 points, they now stand miles ahead on goal difference. That essentially works as a bonus point while Hearts are on 39 points.

Motherwell have to win at Kilmarnock next week to keep fate closer to their own hands as even a draw and a win for Hearts on 39 points pretty much ends their hopes. Hearts also have a far superior goal difference which in that scenario, would require Motherwell to hand out an almighty thrashing at Fir Park on matchday 33. In any case, some St Mirren dropped points against Dundee or Ross County will be needed as simply matching their results now won’t get Motherwell above the Buddies.

Fan move

There was a great move made by the home team with this fixture, as tickets were discounted for all supporters. That resulted in a sell out in both ends and created a brilliant atmopshere inside the ground, albeit that was mainly from a home perspective as the game dragged on. In the end it was a pretty bleak trip for the away supporters who were hit with wind, rain and the poorest performance of the Wimmer era so far to dry out from on the long journey home. Make football affordable and fans will come, who’d have thought it? In any case, the Dons deserve credit for showing this can be done when the time is right.