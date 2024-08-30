Lennon Miller is Motherwell's prized asset. | SNS Group

Lennon Miller says his dad is a big help in blocking out the transfer speculation that surrounds him at Motherwell.

The midfielder marked his 18th birthday with two wonderful assists in a 3-1 victory against Hearts in the Premiership last weekend. Miller has been linked with plenty of big clubs down south since breaking into Stuart Kettlewell’s senior side at 16 while Rangers have also been prominently linked this summer.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premiership match with St Johnstone, Miller has discussed how his dad - former Scotland, Aberdeen and Hearts striker Lee Miller- has been help with keeping him focused on action at Fir Park. He said: “I just want to focus on my time here, hopefully put in many more good performances, and see where that takes me.

“I don’t really look at it [speculation], to be honest, it’s just background noise, for me. I just focus on training every day, on a game on a Saturday. It is hard to shut it out sometimes, but I think my dad has been a massive help in keeping me away from that side of it, and I’m just focusing on football.

“It’s obviously nice, people speculating, and having such big clubs being in for you is nice, but for me it’s just put to the side and I’ll focus on my time here.

“I want to perform as well as I can, show what I can do for the manager who has given me the opportunity to play. It has helped, being in from such a young age. I was 16 when I made my debut, and to be 18 it feels quite old now actually! But to have all these games under my belt is only going to help me in the future, and hopefully there are many more to come.”