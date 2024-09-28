Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. | SNS Group

Motherwell achieved victory over St Mirren in their latest Premiership tussle.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has praised goalkeeper Aston Oxborough after another inspired performance from the Fir Park number one.

The shot-stopper made a point-blank save from Alex Gogic and denied Mark O’Hara from the penalty spot in a 2-1 Premiership win over St Mirren. Lennon Miller netted a first half double to cancel out an early goal by the visitors from Killian Phillips, to make it five wins from six in all competitions. Motherwell’s Dan Casey was sent off over a denial of a goalscoring opportunity while St Mirren’s Scott Tanser was red carded for two yellows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller’s first league goals have come in for praise but Kettlewell was keen to point out the efforts of Oxborough, who has stepped up as the main man between the sticks this season after serving as Liam Kelly’s back-up prior to his Rangers move in the summer.

Kettlewell said of his goalscorer and keeper: “Good for Lennon to get his first league goals as well. The level of composure, it just comes again. I don't think anybody in this room is surprised or anybody in Scottish football is surprised. He just handles his business like a guy that's got 300-400 games under his belt. He's been the difference for us today.

“If I name check him, but also our goalkeeper. Massive moment, massive save. He's been outstanding since the start of the season. He's shown his credentials to be a really good number one at this level. I think that save from what is a well-versed penalty taker in Mark O'Hara is a huge moment for us.

“Aston will tell you openly that I've always had a trust and a belief in him. At the infancy of his goalkeeping career, when you start to look at him with the games played and the opportunities he's had. He's a quiet lad, Aston, but he's a really positive lad in the sense that he goes out and does his work on a weekly basis. He's a brilliant team-mate. Obviously, that save that makes the difference makes it every bit as sweet for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just want him to keep growing. You look at his size, his physical presence, his traits. He's one that I think can just keep getting better and better. What he has done is he's really introduced himself to the Motherwell fans as a reliable goalkeeper and somebody that we trust between the goal posts.”

With five wins from six in all competitions, including a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win vs Dundee United last week, Motherwell are fourth and have momentum on their side ahead of a clash with Hibs next week. Kettlewell added: “I'm just really pleased that the players get their just rewards. We tried to park Friday.

“It was really important for us to remember that it was a cup competition. We had plenty of other motives. We wanted to show that we're a good team and good individuals. We've also got a wee bit of record going here at home. I insisted at the start of season that one of my non-negotiables was that we start to put on performances and pick up points here. Fortunately, we're unbeaten still to this point. We've had a few stern tests along the way. Some good sides have come here.

“We just need to keep building on that and growing on it. Don't get too carried away. I spoke to the players before the game about that scrutiny that comes on you. Nobody cares that you won a quarter-final last week. Nobody cares that there's a good milestone there for the football club. If we don't come out and perform, I'll be fielding different questions. There'll be a different narrative written and all the rest of it. So, take control of your own destiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Take control of your own story in football. All it is is just one more week into that. We look forward to an international break coming up. But we've got a massive test before we get to that. Rest, recover. There's a lot of bumps and bruises. We just need to make sure we're braced and prepared for what comes to us next week.”