He’s had elite experience in and around the Wolves first team - and now Marvin Kaleta wants to make a senior impact at Motherwell.

The right-back impressed off the bench in last week’s Premier Sports Cup win over Dundee United. He replaced the injured Stephen O’Donnell, who had not trained this week prior to Thursday’s press conference at Fir Park, and it puts Kaleta on notice for a possible first start in claret and amber.

He moved to ML1 on a season-long loan deal from Wolves in the summer. He’s taken time to adapt but after concrete interest from Motherwell in his services, Kaleta now hopes to repay boss Stuart Kettlewell’s faith in handing him his first shot at senior football. He said: “I’m enjoying it. I’ve learned quite a lot in a short space of time. Going from an under-21 environment to a first-team environment is quite a big jump.

But I’ve always wanted to compete at the highest level that I can, so coming here was great for me, and hopefully I can repay that trust. There were a few options, but I wouldn’t say they were concrete.

“Because of the period that we were in our pre-season, we [Wolves] had only been in for a week or so, and I didn’t think anything would materialise so early. But Motherwell was the first concrete offer, and I didn’t want to wait around for anyone else.”

Wolves sent another right-back in Dexter Lembikisa to Scotland last season, as he joined Hearts for the second half of last season. Kaleta has enjoyed his top level time training with the Wolves first-team but was happy to lean on a peer who has had that Scottish football experience.

He said: “I haven’t been in a first-team environment before. I had been training with Wolves, but I hadn’t got a game or anything like that. Top level.

“Dexter is a good friend of mine. I spoke to him before I came here and he thought I would do well. That helped with my decision.”

Experienced pros in the dressing room have also been a big hand. Kaleta says the likes of O’Donnell, Paul McGinn and Steve Seddon have all been key for him. The Wolves loanee added: “It has been a big hand.

“Guys like Stephen O’Donnell and Paul McGinn, in training they give me little bits of information that help me, and Steve Seddon has helped me quite a bit as well. The experienced lads are helping me grow, and I’m enjoying it.”