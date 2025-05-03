Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer reckons the penny has dropped for Tawanda Maswanhise after his game changing performance against Dundee.

The attacker came off the bench at Dens Park and nodded in a winner to clinch three points and Premiership safety via a 2-1 win. Antonio Portales had put the hosts ahead and a second strike for the Mexican was ruled out before half-time, as Wimmer made tactical changes at the break. Tom Sparrow scored the leveller before a dramatic winner on 90 minutes.

Maswanhise has started twice under Wimmer and was influential in ensuring the club moved 10 points clear of the relegation play off spot with nine left to play for. The boss has had plenty of chats with the former Leicester City man and believes this version of ‘JT’ can be a bag of fun.

He said: "I think the time for JT during me as manager was not so easy. It was very tough with a lot of discussions also about the position, also about what I expect from a striker in working or positioning. Then he was injured and now the last couple of weeks he worked much better in the training and he deserved to stay on the pitch. I think how important JT could be for the team and how much quality he has. He showed today and hopefully the penny has dropped. And if this is our JT, then we will have a lot of fun with him.”

On the game, Wimmer added: “I'm very satisfied and especially the second half. With the first half, I was not really satisfied and I was a little bit angry because we had not so much energy, we had not so much intensity, we had not so much running behind. What we spoke about and also the two throw-ins, we were not good in defending.

“We spoke about this in the second half, in the half-time, to increase the energy, to increase the speed. The second half was brilliant, with 13 shots on the goal. I think there's an XG from 2.9 and this is brilliant. Also, with 10 men, I have not the feeling that we can lose the game. I was sure that we would win the game because I had this feeling. I felt this energy on the bench, on the pitch, from the spectators. So, I was not scared. I had the feeling we can win."

Fir Park plans for the season’s remainder

Hearts at Tynecastle, Kilmarnock on home soil and Ross County away will round off this campaign for Motherwell, but Wimmer won’t hand out chances to stars for no reason. He said: “Yes, of course, to bring some players where I need a picture.

“I don't give gifts, you have to deserve the place in the starting XI. We want to collect as many points as possible. Yes, if you deserve to stay on the pitch, then it's OK. But if you don't deserve it, I won't be here to give gifts."